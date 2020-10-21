Transcript for ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 cases surge across US

Good morning I'm Diana stayed oh thanks for streaming with us in today's update we have just learned the Justice Department is expected to announce they are settling civil. And criminal charges against the makers of OxyContin. For their role in the nation's old good epidemic among other things Perdue pharma has been accused of paying kickbacks to subscribers and specialty pharmacies. Terms of the settlement were not immediately clear but officials say Purdue Pharma will plead guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay more than eight billion dollars in finds. A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment. But produced signaled its intention to reach a settlement when it filed for bankruptcy protection a year ago. A judge has granted grand jurors permission to speak out publicly about the proceedings in the Rihanna Taylor case. The ruling comes after terror raised questions about the information they were told think prosecutors did not present homicide charges for them to consider. This as officer Jonathan Mattingly one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting spoke publicly. About that shooting for the first time in an ABC news courier journal exclusive interview. But Michael Strahan. Only one officer was wearing a body camera that night but it wasn't turned on. Here's what Mattingly told Strahan. Do you believe if you had a body campuses within that. Vincent was still happen. But it would have been shown on camera what happened. This when he munitions this would be a case. You never hear about it Michael Strahan would never know about this case. The pick him I don't know how would you have done it differently if you could we would've either certainly no knock warrant police would have done the normal thing we do which is about detention. To not give people time to formulate a plan to tie gives taps people time to get their senses so they need to they have been an idea what they're doing. Because of that it happens I'm turning like that it happened to ground fifth mile. Do you believe should be a lot of if you had just. Storm did catch. And that given time. Ken Mattingly insists the officers knocked and announced themselves several time he also. Shared his message for brown at Taylor's mom saying in part no one should have to go through what she is feeling and that he praised everyone learns from this tragedy. And with less than two weeks ago until Election Day president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden are making their final pushes in the race for the White House. Former president Barack Obama set to hold a drive and rally in Philadelphia today in his first in person campaign appearance provided. Meanwhile president trump and Joseph Biden a should to face off in the final presidential debate tomorrow in Nashville. The debate commission has said that this time around they will meet with candidates microphones at the start of each segment giving each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time. The debate comes on the heels of Trump's rallies in the key states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina. I didn't seem says he has spent the past three days preparing for the debate after attending an event in Durham on Sunday. And the US is fighting a new surge of corona virus cases an internal health and human services memo obtained by ABC news. Says 44 states and territories are now reporting an increase in cases. In Florida were more than 161000 people have already died from the virus new daily cases have doubled in just one week. And with cases on the rise as we head into the winter months many of us will be forced to spend more time indoors. Some experts are saying the next six to twelve weeks are going to be the darkest we have seen. Yet so how can people effectively. Conquer this pandemic winter I'm joined now by psychologist doctor sent them high fees and ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein good morning to both. Reminding. I've got to Brownstein we know that this virus is highly transmissible indoors as we get ready for the holidays. If people want to gather with family and friends is it possible to do that safely inside what's your advice. Chenault clearly from the beginning of this pandemic we've been very worried about large indoor gatherings in the and you you know we see he's issues. From every major holiday where people get together face. That's been virus spreads so you know what can you. You see things get a law you know we got to prepare you really must get state how does sound and quarantined for a couple weeks ahead will make sense because that you can guarantee that you know bring you faction home I'm. Obviously limiting the numbers of people that are galleries from horn masks wearing social distancing all the things that we've been talking about and then on top of that ventilation you how. Our baby our filtration and home to you open the windows to let circulating here. All distasteful certain views chest around our chances but of course the see this way is to you know. Sorry virtually if you can. Well and doctor fees on that note we know that isolation makes you safest from the virus but it also makes you more vulnerable to mental health issues a recent study. Reveal that depression rates have tripled during the pandemic. So how we cope with these feelings especially as it gets colder as it gets dark corn we lose the ability to socialize outside. And so it really good question any dissent is Larry Aaron telling that one out of four Americans are now experiencing reporting symptoms of which is of being behind number keeping out. That it jumped from 8% the for the pandemic two when he sentenced when he percent out so this isolationists. That is ongoing Donny is ticking on tile she still didn't always do and as the talking just site if you can do it indoor isn't that he seek me. On the scene that's an option you know now our backyards and UBS usable and B can't just go BP and part. I mean in any such Siegel undermines our feet and it can be brutal. And don't we around Eugene Sutton knows who calls the front seat in half advancing lets tax not actually heard something on your calendar. You know one of the things that I found people who work on the mile needing food and finds I talk about media talking pat you know happy someone else can't four hour. Until bullets you having unconditional love. On the fact that the person is so high you know I don't think you sound neat. And sit Phelan you have to order decency are that this available doing the actual bottles more than ever happened before it's easy and it's a fact. And and no and wanted to think that we talk about it see her depression. And its appeal thinking instilled something different kind of just getting around. Or even we're looking like ink and think about is that fewer working from home he asked you on cellular supervisors. Split when he worked for. Leaders likely see our to in the morning need eagle and other law in just get from my movie. To me it tips and what we learned about the way this virus spreads that we didn't know back in February and march when this all started. And how do you think that might change our approach this winter doctor Brownstein. I mean he's learned a lot I mean this virus is new it's not even a year olds from our understanding. The epidemiology. Exercise changes so you know we've learned there cost mass. Actually do work to prevent the spread of the virus induced mobility how eager galleries contribute to the spread it you know that the spread how. This year respiratory droplets are also parents also that's what indirectly Schuessel. Warren and under eighteen side can be so important transition. Super spreading fast you know you know those are big deal clearly it won't solve the White House we also accused serial number eighty not a strong rules adults that the central role in disease transmission. That he sent beyond its tools you'll be easy for me and we're seeing these schools students so increasing our ability to open schools while focusing on high risk areas right indoor restaurants places where you know that for graduation and people coming to get here I'm. Results in disease threat we also there testing is important we can prove testing initiated he got Roberts to isolate. Entries are. Tax and allow limited spread in the community and what we're seeing also is micro targeting it's not just white kids intervention efforts across the entire city but he neighborhoods rudenstine high. Intense transition and focusing on those places that not the entire city is her under some form of intense interventions and so we got. I think that we can you move forward this winter without major roll backs insert reopening. All right and actor have fees you know it's it's hard to experience. These emotional repercussions we're talking about yourself but it's another thing when you see your kids struggling what's your advice to parents right now. Unlike vices you know to go easy on your something go easy on your kids you know it's in such a trying time for adults and imagine these little children who are certainly being ripped out from having Fiji saying includes many keys is still not going to school and not letting. But I'm very very resilient and we wanted to think that I feel encouraged that parents. Honest you know change conversations with their children given to each and where is spiel don't I'm of the funny thing to say I don't see my children can't we can't see them because they have questions. And when things are perverts a lot of things like children they announced. Since it takes back tell them things a little Clinton next the aunts and you know a lot more the fire is that leaked it a few months ago. And ending speaking due to restrict ourselves. On you know he'd keep anxiety and bracelets act apparently on some. Some south Jersey children pick up undue anxiety it could go on dealer he they have this sends it my parents worried about something must be worried. A FEMA actually being kind spend more time with anti gay and I at the time. I'm that you have to get back and find creative outlet silk or not and I cats OK you know I'm playing it back up plan tubing set you know. And small lines and have to be they the league duty hikes they point gain. You don't need each song and in so called that opinion France would be secret that the death neatly into an Indy children in a way that is. Not as anxiety provoking or are saying and still doesn't meet until it completely are cargo out. And one of those of us with a really little ones you know I have my mask you're right next to me as soon as I'm back off camera I've put it right on my son sees us wearing these all the time. He's about to be too so he's about to have to start wearing him himself and trying to getting used to that has been. Really difficult tat you get the little ones used to wearing a mask. He's still talking to my aid even though you sue you know and you can eating tiny screen and NC this is gonna keep a safe and then to avoid the heat here you positive reinforcement. Is the most potent thing out there and cents a you know give him because there is a good job but he keeping signs should not not senior knows you know all these things I like year old twin boys. And it's not seeming the beginning it's you know he's Christmas is all Irish you know but we do Clinton seeking keeping your saucy. You keeping people seek and my mom lives of mentally keeping supremacy. You know those. Who deny them the be treatment acne can feel important and feels self. And it's definitely out and ninety Isabel is the time he amassed brits that it it's so. Our understanding and turning them you know as a black is as important. And being forced and high eyes snacks records Longley who are. I pray that it's an ongoing process that'll keep you updated but I appreciate the advice doctor John Brownstein actors Saddam have been we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Did you think you. And not as a research shedding light on racism in gaining a new study found that nearly half of Americans have experienced harassment online and it's particularly bad. For gamers of color TJ Holmes has a closer look. Terrence Miller is a star in the world of professional gaming. But one of his breakout performances and a major gaming tournament in twin sixteen was overshadowed. Bi racial abuse he says he injured in real time as he competed. There is not a racist then hit all messages posted. I'd never expected it happened on the scale that it did it. Professor could shuttle gray says video gaming has a history of harassment. Sexism racism and racist as cots. Gaming went on our. In 2014 there was gamer gates an organized campaign threatening women on line. Things have definitely gone better. Why he's still flight to sir is with similar things happen to other people's. Jimmy spoke with a group of gamers all of them say they eat at some point hidden their identities while gaming online to avoid the harassment. I would only chat what Marc trains ambient private parties just because of globe verbal violence that is going on in the space you made because justices innocent want to talk to cheat people from knowing one year old woman from knowing you black. In doing something you look that much. You still felt that's what you needed to do. Who participated I have gone through a very rigorous amount online harassment that made me for any. Did you got. When folks of color are they are making themselves visible in the space. They are subject to a whole holds out inequalities. GMA was there as friends and family a professor grades go online with disturbing results playing call of duty. A multiplayer game in which people are placed randomly on T. After a few hours of play. This happens hanging. It was shaking was heartened to focus it was just like four at 1015 minutes of discrete racial attacking sometimes it's like unbearable. What do you hear when you heard echoing. This is right and every other weekend sit a which is the saddest part right I'm surprised that you all not surprised. Only eat super tame compared to what I eat anonymity avid keyboard it allowed them to be absolute and complete Internet drugs. Activision the parent company of infinity ward which makes call of duty told GMA. We do not tolerate racism hatred or harassment of any form the actions we have taken include banning thousands of players for racist and hate or unit names. Regularly implementing new technology to address these issues. Adding resource is dedicated to confronting racist behavior and providing even easier ways for players to report offensive behavior. Xbox the platform though gamers in the GMA demonstration were playing on said racism has no place and our community. Players exhibiting this behavior will lose access to Xbox live's. Only 2% of game developers are black according to an industry survey. The folks who can help them make these decisions are just not in the road they're not at the table. Until that begins to change Miller warns young players of color. By be discouraged from doing something they love. And they so deserve to you be in the states without feeling carolinian. And again Diane every single day every talk too vague knowledge yes there have been some improvements made in the industry but everyone also agrees that a whole lot more can and should be done and we have to remember here. This is a 150. Billion dollar a year industry well over two and a half billion gamers. Worldwide. They all agree they should not have to give up something they love simply playing a game because of the harassment. The experience time. I opening TJ Holmes thank you for that. And now to the latest science and technology headlines let's go to Mona crows are the in today's tech bikes the Hummer is electric combat GM is resurrecting the former gas guzzler. As electric super trucks with three motorists and 1000 horsepower the Hummer ED will also be able to move diagonally. It's at go into production late next year and FaceBook is testing a new kind of social network it's called neighborhoods and the company says it's meant to be a dedicated space. For users to connect for those living in their area right now it's only being tested in Calgary Canada. No word on when it could go public. Netflix has come up with a new promotion to attract subscribers after ending its three month long trials the company is planning to launch at two day event called stream fast it's a weekend of free streaming that will be tested in India. Before bringing the offers up other countries. Those air tech bytes and stream fast sounds like the pandemic alternative to Coachella back Dion. Stream that's something every holiday coming up Mona thank you. And that other for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta remember ABC news I was here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Us evacuate at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the break.

