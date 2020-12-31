Transcript for ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 variant case confirmed in California

A. The good morning everyone I'm Diana say oh you're watching opera in New Zealand and Sydney Australia ring in the New Year's saying goodbye. The 21 who. I here in the US we are so few hours away from welcoming 20/20 one but the country's most iconic celebration we'll look different this year. We're taking you inside the new pandemic plans the Times Square ball drop. We begin with a story that shaped most of 20/20 colored nineteen. It's been exactly one yeah. Or since the first case of corona virus was detected in Wuhan China. And now concerns are rising over new mutation spreading in the US the first case was detected in Colorado now a second case has been confirmed in California. Kinney heart tongue is in Los Angeles with more. This morning new details on that new more contagious variant of the virus from the UK now detected in California. The thirty year old man in San Diego has not needed to be hospitalized the case had no history of travel so we know this mall we don't know how many this coming just one day after the first case in the country was identified in Colorado and now a second possible case there though it hasn't been confirmed both are members of Colorado's National Guard deployed last week to a small rural town to help the nursing home amid a cold outbreak. All 26 residents of the good samaritan society and a majority of the staff testing positive. We don't know if there is on the ongoing audition and why. It is really a focus of our ongoing investigation in our arts as last across the country screen for more cases of the variant more frustration over the vaccine rollout. The US fallen behind other nations officials admitting for the first time it's going slower than expected. Blaming the holidays and bad weather but saying it will improve. Here's what I have confidence in every day everybody gets better. And I believe that uptake will increase the tribe administration promised twenty million vaccinations by the end of the year. So far fourteen million doses have been distributed. But only about two and a half million shots administered we always knew that this was going to take awhile to ramp up. We're still early what people should be a most excited about is that. The curve is rapidly increasing in terms of number of people being vaccinated in Florida senior citizens waiting hours in line outside for a shot. One woman standing in for her parents overnight so they eaten half TU. And expect parents Allan a mile from their bank heads but in Wisconsin Aurora medical center firing an employee who the center says admitted to intentionally ruining. More than 500 doses of the vaccine by taking that refrigeration the FBI in FDA now investigating. And another grim milestone in California. LA county surpassing 101000 deaths streets deadliest day of the pandemic the National Guard now stepping in to help the county's coroner. Die and that is something to hope for but right now on average. Someone is dying in California every three minutes of the situation here continues to deteriorate it now local officials here in Los Angeles. Are calling on the governor to ask the federal government for help. A US navy mercy hospital ship to be sent to the port a Los Angeles to take on patients. They also want more National Guard medical personnel sent here to help hospital staff. This city this state. Needs all the help it can get. Diane Kinney hard time in Los Angeles thanks Caylee. And the UK is now imposing stricter restrictions as that new variant spreads across most of the country. Three quarters of the population is now under the toughest Coleman nineteen restrictions so far James long man is in London with more James good morning. Yeah hi Diane the crisis here in Britain does seem to be deepening by the day some forty million people are now living under the highest possible restrictions. Kate in the UK. The tea full lockdown means that all nonessential businesses have to close and people have been ordered not to makes tools are just like Christmas. New year celebrations are essentially all of people have been told they must stay home. The virus is surging or cross. The United Kingdom not present 963. People dead in just one day this week that's a rectal since April site huge consent about this virus but heat hope as well around the new vaccines. And the new vaccine strategy. To get as many people vaccinated without thought studies as possible health experts say of course the second dice is vital that last one. Would stop hospitalizations which is of course the goal. To stop health services being overwhelmed so some health experts in the United States according to the same strategy to be implemented across America. Diane. All right scary thought their James that may be necessary thanks. And a woman caught on video falsely accusing a black teen of stealing her phone is reportedly speaking out. As investigators consider charges against her the unnamed woman now tells CNN there is more to the story ABC's Adrienne banker has the latest. This isn't my phone. You don't have beds by an. This morning Manhattan's district attorney says he is actively investigating this on camera altercations you'd nearly three million times on mr. Graham. Showing a woman accusing jazz musicians he on herald sun of stealing her phone. Why didn't go to it and they are you kidding me you feel it does on when I. I don't think in the world. In this newly released surveillance video you can see the woman wrestle with Keon junior in the lobby tackling him to the ground. The NYPD asking for help in locating the woman on Wednesday police say following a review of the video at the are low hotel in downtown Manhattan they're considering additional possible charges for the unnamed woman. Including assault Grand Larceny and attempted robbery. The announcement comes after a meeting between prosecutors and heralds family. We met with the district attorney and he informed us that they have seen their hotel surveillance video. And that it was very disturbing. Police say they have identified the woman seen in this video but he has yet to come forward and reportedly lives out of state. But according to CNN in an un released phone interviews she's disputing the claims against her. Alleging that she was the one insulted seen on the ground at one point in the video and that things escalated after she first asked to see hotel surveillance footage. She says yes someone else in the lobby to empty their pockets before confronting Keon Harrell junior. Her phone was. Brought to hurt and who there's nothing to say Eric let. Video you have seen it we have seen and it's just disappointing and it's unfortunate in them and I mean as traumatic. It just does not need to happen. Year old mother calling it a case of racial profiling isn't it the other way around innocent until proven guilty. Also pose that equal rights could. But the reality is that we don't. Need. So yes this is a racial injustice issues that idea of trauma goes the blue any charge ticket Evan he had problems lessened role uphold. Tonight that's already want. In that CNN interview the woman allegedly says that she's willing to cooperate with investigators but that the NYPD has not reached out to her. And she hasn't reached out to police she says she's also willing to talk to The Herald gambling Diane an ABC's Adrienne banker thanks for that. And now to the New Year's Eve countdown tonight usually brings massive crowds in Times Square re in the new year shoulder to shoulder. But this year will be different. For the first time the only people out in Times Square will be a few dozen front line workers and their families serving as special guest. And the cast and crew of the television broadcasts. The streets surrounding Times Square will be entirely blocked off with hundreds of officers along the barricades making sure nobody lingers or starts to form a crowd. The police chief said outright don't even attempt to come down here but we can I'll still watch from home. And on this final day of 20/20 millions are bracing for major store making its way across the country. Our chief meteorologist ginger Z is tracking it all from the New Year's ball ginger good morning. They end great thing really feeling here on New Year's Eve morning and it cold rain in Times Square but the gorgeous an iconic. Waterford crystals are just shine and nine mile light there the sunshine that's for sure we will be having a different forecast going into place when he wanted to going to be a busy one across the country so let's let us start. But what's already been happening overnight interstate ten in far west Texas he had people stranded for up to six hours. That was from the snow flying there on the front end of the first storm you had tornadoes and sell it in coarsely Hanna suggest just south of Arlington and Dallas. That's where they saw that tornado damage they'll be out there serving that as well. Let's go to Oklahoma where that's not thought at first shot at snow in Shawnee. And this is just making for the slip and slide and unfortunately we have that same forecast for a lot of folks anywhere from Alpine Texas. Although they it to Williamsport Pennsylvania we have advisories this morning along that cold front. A light a look at a couple of things because there's several parts of this including a flash flood threat from the Ozarks back into southeast Texas. A tornado threat that includes Beaumont Port Arthur Lake Charles even New Orleans. And then it's the snowing ice and so that's where we see the bubble of pink start to move along interstate seventy. That's tomorrow morning see if you start January 1 you're trying to drive around in Indianapolis to Kansas City. It's mostly snow on the northwest side and if I'm from Chicago to Detroit did see some I think certainly from Scranton Pennsylvania. To say Poughkeepsie New York so hey Tony putting one doesn't want to start. Any more timidly than mig twenty pursuant Diane. All right hopefully that's not a sign of things to come ABC news chief meteorologist ginger Z thank you. And a few more things to know before you go the Liberty Science Center in New Jersey is insuring its money goes out with a bank. The museum asks guests to write down what they wanted to leave behind stuff those submissions into some balloons. And then exploded them for all the C. The most popular submission. Hope it nineteen. YouTube is ringing in the new year with a virtual New Year's Eve party. The event titled hello when he when he won will be hosted by blogger one has agreed to an actor's storm read with performances from Demi Lovato. Julie back and walk. And check out this new year celebration that is literally out of this world. Thirty. This noon flag. At Kenan. The International Space Station crew members made their own version of the Times Square ball drop posing the question. How can you have a ball drop when there is no up or down. The crew hopes the whole thing inspired everyone to find their own special way to ring in the new year. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news hunt sex and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new update have a great morning.

