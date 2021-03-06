Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New details in wave of cyberattacks targeting the US

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update president Biden announced a month of action hoping to entice Americans not vaccinated against cove in nineteen. To get at least one shot by July 4. But his plans include offering extended pharmacy hours bring child care for what parents go to get the shot. And educating communities about the vaccines at least twelve days have more than 70% of their adult populations at least partially vaccinated. But six states had yet to reach the halfway mark. Activists demanding justice for the police killing of Andrew Brown junior are taking their case to the Department of Justice. A group led by N double ACP leaders in Elizabeth City, North Carolina is set to meet with attorney general Eric Garland today. The push for federal investigation into Brown's death. The district attorney determine the sheriff's deputies use of force was justified. Because brown drove his vehicle toward them and allegedly made contact with one deputy twice. Before officers fired their weapons. Attorneys for Brown's family called the decision a slap in the face and an attempt to whitewash and unjustified killings. And at the end of an error for college basketball Duke University has announced. Legendary head coach Mike she chassis will be tires after next season. Coach K has won five national titles over his 41 seasons coaching the Blue Devils. And holds the record for most coaching victories he also served as head coach of the US men's national basketball team leading superstars like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. To three Olympic gold medals. Coach K says in the statement that he has been blast decode some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history. He's expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 eastern and we will bring that you live when it happened. And we're learning new details about a wave of cyber attacks targeting the US JBS one of the world's biggest meat suppliers is still recovering from the attack believed to be. By a Russian hacking group me on -- gators say New York city's MTA the largest public transit system in the country was hit by cyber criminals linked to China. It all comes in the wake of the cyber attack on a critical pipeline last month causing gas shortage in the southeast which Johnson has the latest. From food supply to transportation to fuel America's infrastructure facing a barrage of cyber attacks overnight GBS foods the world's largest meat supplier. Announcing they hope to operate it close to full capacity today after a devastating ransom where attack forced the temporary shutdown of nine meat packing plants in the US and multiple abroad. The FBI blaming two criminal organizations based in Russia. The Brazil based GPS is responsible for processing nearly 25%. Of the nation's beef the longer stretches out then the more impact is gonna have on our meat supply you'll see a limited amount of supplied me so there won't be as much Friday and you will see more price is cooped it's just the latest in the string of cyber attacks near Cape Cod the ferry to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Hacked by criminals demanding ransom. Officials warning of possible delays as the summer season ramps up. Now all of this follows the hack on the colonial pipeline last month which caused major disruption panic buying and gas shortages on the East Coast. Russian based groups also suspected in that attack leaving many to wonder what's next and how to stop it. Diane. My weight Johnson thanks for that. And as experts warn of rising rents and where attacks are team in Moscow has been tracking the growing threat from Russia. And found this isn't just an underground dreadful one very much an open. We got an inside look at a conference where alleged bad actors are working alongside hackers who say they are working to protect companies and governments. And that has US officials very concerned ABC's Patrick were able has more. What are you looking and it's is that conference people who practice. The biggest events of its kind in Russian thousands. Jackson Hole in downtown Moscow it looks a lot like any other conference. Keynote speeches and technology displays. And it's here where Russia's top signed a talent and honing their skills attacking and defending this made up CC. Gaming out how to fend off the next big cyber attack. I'd say well one of the best in the world when it comes to light he had. In the lowest month on the strength of cyber attacks seem really seize here and become all too real for many people in the space of spectacular runs some wearing tanks. Occurring around the world. The nation's biggest fuel pipelines forced to shut down amber cyber attacks. Last month the crippling attack on the colonial pipeline in the United States that carries and forty descends the beast coups against supplying. And then another ransom where a tanker leaving the island's health system largely without computers and two weeks when. The ransom when used in both attacks is linked to criminal gangs in Russian and the country and hacking the once again to back in the spotlight. But the hacker conference in Moscow is for companies and experts to learn how to guard against attacks just like the one on the US pipeline. It's like books and write so you'll start books and with somebody and you with failed but then you get more experience. Every time you have fun and which is stronger more stronger and more stronger and probably had been handled the day you fight with a chance on wall charmed them. And decide the world is complicated last month to blatant administration sanctioned the conference's organizer positive technologies. As part of measures to punish Russia. Including for cyber attacks by its intelligence services. The US accused the company of supporting Russian intelligence and alleged this conference is a recruiting ground for Russian cyber spies. So a going through this logic. We should close all conferences hold the world these stories more in like political and geopolitical things what we know is that we are open company. We fully transparent. We held too many vendors and too many companies to improve security in their products. Positive technologies is one of Russia's biggest private cyber security firms. They work with many major international companies it denies it provides any offensive tools to Russia's government. We do have the defensive for looks like web publication firewall which we help people protect the web site. And from this prospective I had that answers be told me is thrilled the fans so he's very open to area and blanket follies. Can be Al custom mess and they holocaust he was mind defensive signal just. So far the US imposed sanctions against Russia seem not true deterrent the Kremlin. Just last week Microsoft saying the Russian state hackers hijack the email system of US aid the government agency. The Kremlin denying allegations that they were involved or signed a security expected to be one of the top concerns complaints and when he and Putin have their first summit later this month. Hello my friends my name is senate gave a bloody chain and this is my channel mother Russia will hold. Lawson Gabe Pavlovic was a cyber criminal. He now hosts a popular U chewed show in Russia. Sometimes also dubbed in English we he talks about Russian cyber crime and how people can protect themselves from it. And if sheriff. Table same Mejia. If you book. If you don't see who in Russia. You criminal problems. In 2008 the Justice Department indicted publish as part of an alleged hacking ring that stole fourteen million payment card numbers. He was jailed in his native Belarus for ten years. America some flu she Brent personal foul crime and by the police and present brands. So on the law enforcement country insists. Don't want to. In this to get oh crimes here because it bonds to from our people and include leases loans that are problems and this is smoking programs. Ransom when is now very often rented as a service meaning there is behind the attacks could be anywhere. We're almost suffocated the sophisticated torrent somewhere is so irrational letter engine is certainly not only can Russia a book who you will see you. Exactly we don't know tomorrow two days I come granted to tomorrow you come around it. Experts say there's little appetite from the Kremlin to prosecute cybercrime. All that for now US sanctions are doing much to deter attacks from Russian intelligence. He means that more attacks are likely only a mushrooms time. Passion regal for ABC news. My thanks to patch agreeable for that report. And it's been ten years since Ricky Martin came out now he says he has no more secrets. When we come back why he says he's more comfortable than ever before. Stay with us. Welcome back Ricky Martin is on the cover of people magazine's annual pride issue say he is more comfortable in his skin. Than ever before and has no more secrets. That's been more than a decade since the pop superstar came out and in this very personal interview he talks family his past and why now. He has nothing to hide here's jubilee to us. Superstar Ricky Martin holding nothing back. Gracing the cover people's second annual pride issue. The singer telling the magazine that now more than ever. Key accepts himself exactly the way he has. There's no privacy when it comes to my sexuality when it comes to. Boy am I want to talk. About one in me just about everything that I am because if you hide it. It's a life or death situation I was really afraid of letting anyone know I was came. More than anything. Isn't this is a man who has 49 is more comfortable in his and never reported he wants to normalize gamers like his a decade since coming out Martin says he has no regrets when it comes to his past relationship. When I was dealing women I was in love with women I am a gay man I am in love of my husband but yes. That's life. This all on the heels of his highly anticipated upcoming album play. The first single debuts next Thursday. I want to go out there and don't play and I were prone to bring all this rhythms that certain people know me. I want to bring back cultural. The 49 year old singer saying he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. But I among usually. If you I'm pro immigrant I am. And he says that new album we'll have all the rhythms he's known for but that he's also inspired. Buy a new generation of LG BTQ artists like little moles acts. For that full people exclusive interview pick up that pride issue it's on newsstands right now. Diane hunt. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your boy you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Also programming note for you we mentioned earlier legendary duke basketball coach. Coach K Mike bishop ski will retire after next season he's holding a press conference in just a few minutes we'll bring you that live when it happens. And we'll see back here at 3 PM eastern for the breakdown of southern states they have every day everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.