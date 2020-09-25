ABC News Live Update: Dozens arrested following grand jury decision Taylor case

More
Plus, Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at the US Capitol, and new mural dedicated to the late ‘Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman.
19:59 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Dozens arrested following grand jury decision Taylor case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:59","description":"Plus, Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state at the US Capitol, and new mural dedicated to the late ‘Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73247017","title":"ABC News Live Update: Dozens arrested following grand jury decision Taylor case","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-dozens-arrested-grand-jury-73247017"}