Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA panel to vote on Pfizer vaccine approval

Good morning I'm Deirdre Bolton interns and missing and I thank you for streaming with us in today's update. Critical meeting at the FDA finally happening this morning. The big question on the minds of millions of Americans whose real eight green light of the flies are vaccines. This as the US reports a staggering as 3000 lives lost to the virus in a single day. As we rate vaccine approval we've seen as plexiglass barriers at places such as stores and restaurants. This morning a look at whether they are really effective when it causes to slowing the spread of the virus also ahead president elect of Biden's sons puncher. Revealing he just found out the Justice Department is investigating his taxes. And his business dealings with China is like Joseph Biden is saying this morning. And as the massive this SpaceX it's loaded and moments after an unmanned starship salons wife founder Elon Musk is still calling it sucks ass. The countdown to that FDA meeting an independent panel will deliberate and vote on whether the Pfizer vaccine is. Safe and effective that approval can't come soon enough as we broke another grim record yesterday. 3124. Lives lost here in the US. In a single today. Chief national affairs correspondent Tommy Imus has the latest. This. Mourning the flies are vaccine facing its last major hurdle in the US. The FDA advisory committee meeting today discussing their findings into the vaccine that voting on whether it near its emergency authorization. The FDA and flies or have already revealed research shows the vaccine is 95%. Effective. And some of the advisors voting today. Expressing optimism. We're doing here we're remember very difficult circumstances. But I think yeah let's hope we should feel good about real or. ABC news learning US regulators at the FDA were feverishly looking into the vaccines potential danger. When it comes to people who have a history of serious allergies something George spoke to FDA commissioner doctor Stephen hunt about earlier this morning we saw. These reports out of England to people who receive the vaccine had a pretty severe allergic reaction how concerning is that. So obviously we are concerned about on any safety or efficacy issues associated with the vaccines we're working very closely with our UK partners on this sin and having meetings with them. Mix petition related subjects we've known severe reaction allergic reactions. Should not take the vaccine and two in the San exactly what happened here. That issue likely to be discussed and debated today with the potential impact on the timeline of the vaccine roll out full blitz the FDA does sign off. Two point nine million doses will be sent out across the country immediately within 24 hours. So here's the breakdown of the day as we know it from the schedule that's been posted by the FDA this meeting will start today. They should vote by 3 o'clock if they vote for the emergency authorization. The FDA could approve that vaccine today and the vaccine to fight Iraq he will go out within 24 hours it will be a huge data history of this country. Deirdre. Tommy honest thank you very much well once the vaccine is approved the next challenge is getting it to the front line workers. And those who need it most. The first doses are being stored at Pfizer's facility in Kalamazoo Michigan where there are getting ready for the roll out as soon as the FDA gives it the green light Alex Perez is there with more good morning Alex. Page address it's clear it will take some time to get the pandemic under control but one big step in that process will be getting the vaccine stored here at fires are distributed to companies as it once they get the green light they will be able to start moving almost immediately now advisors says once they get FDA authorization. They will have some six point four million doses of the vaccine ready for shipping the bachelor will be broken up for hours at two point nine million doses will be distributed to 64 jurisdictions. In all fifty states and fight US territories. 21 days later another two point nine million doses we'll go out to those same areas that those people can get their second and final dose now some 500000. Doses will be held in reserves and should any problems arise with shipping. The vaccine which it needs to be kept extremely cold it's this stock here in more than 300. Freezers though Pfizer says. Derek Trucks and employees are ready they believe they can get things moving here within twelve hours after getting FDA authorization they also believe they'll be able to deliver that entire person back. With help from UPS and FedEx. Within two days Deirdre. Ounce praising Kalamazoo Michigan that same year with. That's green I will depend on what happens in today's FDA meeting where the vaccine trial data will be picked apart and debate and president of this censure first science and public interest former associate commissioner the FDNA doctor Peter Lauria with us now with more doctor at thank you so much for the time in advance. Now this hearing was scheduled two weeks ago. Why have the experts on the panel and Ben looking act jeering that time meeting up to today. So the FDA has released a whole set of document describing quite excruciating detail all design aspects of the trial. Safety signals and I noticed and whether or not. The chair there's. Yeah and by committee members who are outside experts advising the FDA. Order these in Egypt or and be ready to discuss in the sausage and. Okay so if the FDA used riser in the go ahead to roll out vaccine oh what are the next steps. Well it was that he the estate agent recommendations on the advisory. Committee Dan the FDA has to decide whether or not to go along that which are already starting work because they usually do at that point it's up to Pfizer. And they seem to have the trucks ready to roll. And I think you know all of us and they're expecting that he won't jump on very quickly. And yet the product. Got as far as possible. And as far as keeping it cold. How optimistic are you that it can be distributed in a matter Aaron that keeps it in tax. Well no question that's a major challenge. Embarrassed I'm sure that the FDA has paid a lot of attention to that questions are visor. So I think at least in this country I think that's probably it probably regions all aren't the problem would be if we want to shoot and move the vaccine to areas are less slowly. And mode Daryn another country mean that is seeking emergency use our authorization and how far along is not a Daryn and the process. Orders and are we behind. You're expecting a meeting next week which will have the same general tradition format. I I Britain. I haven't seen the data awaited day so far been released from Pfizer. Assuming that the vaccine looks is good news five's what does reduce there are favorable vote from given by committee next week and then the process we're begin again except for much better. Doctor Greer Larry thank you so much for the time we appreciate it and lending us your expertise. The Pfizer could mid nineteen I've seen already being administered in the UK to some of the country's most vulnerable citizens our cameras went inside a UK vaccination center where some of those the first shots were being administered. James Simon with me now more on what he's honored Jim morning James or what was the feeling. Among those people that were able to get the vaccine is now. I did Jay yeah I think T of the nation released because this country. Like the United States has really had a tough time of cultivated nineteen I think there's some can say just about the logistics of the boldest but I think initially just people. Really relieved and we have a wonderful opportunity. Two C a T six year old tell you need wasteful sorry I believe is baseless. Tony was getting his. Vaccine in patients at the hospital had been promised day off today that he was going to be able to go time. But finally today. It was going to be today once he got his vaccine administered his wife Gladys that in my sixty TVA's the other Xena in weeks eve that she another hospital London. Also getting a vaccine and it just means that they can go back to their lives and it's funny you know when he talks elderly. People in this country anyway around the vaccine at very much your facts about things like what is the or lose in my life. Texans is just another one says he was kind of non clustered outfit but he did he did rainy you know you feel. Speaks enormously happy tipped to be looking forward to seeing is counting any that Christmas was just a dream and now I'm gonna be out to see my family. Watching all this happened though bulls an American or Californian who. Runs the emergency department back king's college and possibly one of the first Americans to receive the vaccine outside of trials anyway. And his ground mullah and 96 year old lady in Washington got a at a home in Washington. Obey in the United States schools state tuna has been really badly hit by Kevin nineteen. Has been speaking to him about about what his experience wasn't saying that she's very much looking forward to his well. He had to sag. Body spoke to my grandmother who's 96. And very eager to get about seeing she was an entire ho McKay in Washington. So she was very excited here that. And some. Wants to get us results of that go way hopefully we can all see how that are done as we get more and more people. We will start to turn the corner from Wilson does this to me felt like it was the first stop. Fox towards normality. Which was very excited. And so what are the logistical challenges now you're hearing about there. What is just about the freezer rainy day AJ it's about having to keep this thing. In such a low temperatures he went to see where it's stored or brother on a seeming box in the corner. Wed this frieze is cast the vaccine has to go that the ones is taken out of the freezers but directly into a regular refrigerate. Twice sold for three hours also lots it's taken out and taken Everest the pharmacists in entropy eight syringe and they've an eagle two hours. To get into a syringe and an into a patient. And so it's that kind of speed at which the vaccine needs to be administered once it's defrost days gotten because Coles the united beast off. King's College hospital some anxiety in times of trying to get as quickly as possible backdating 25 vaccinations and Allah when you think of this country some sixty million plus people lived and the United States many many more. That's rather a quick town over. And we think about all the kind of restrictions and are in place in the hospital everyone in malls social distancing lining up property that's not the have to come in twice to get this shot three weeks of Ponce. I'm also that the rest of these vaccinations when the second self comes through a going to be happening in the middle of winds when they could be another sides of corona virus. Because where everybody listening restrictions now in Britain. I am means that they're on quite a lot of hurdles ahead so yes enormous happiness blow jubilation here in Britain the vaccine rollout is continuing. But it's gonna take quite some time before all of us in Britain. Can be fully inoculated against headed ninety did you. James on many in the wind and thank you so mindset in the US some marking its deadliest week since the pandemic began. More than 151000. American lives lost over the past seven days alone icu beds of feeling up nationwide. Killing heart tongue is that one of those heart had a hospitals in San Bernardino California with more. This morning as millions of Americans wait to hear if the skies are vaccine will be authorized in the US doctors saying it comes to proof must announce. This is not being not I've seen before and it's relentless it's every day. This map showing just how desperate the situation is new analysis from the New York Times finding more than a third of Americans live in an area. Where there's a shortage of critical care banks. Combined with staffing shortages across the country the situation is alarming. California reporting its highest number of new coal to infections and a single day over 30000. The LA county health director breaking downing tears over the county's growing death told. So over a thousand people. Who were beloved members of their families are not coming back. And their deaths are an incalculable loss to their friends and their family. That's Rosa community see and Bernanke knows arrowhead regional medical center is at capacity doctors are key surrounding it has worked alleging days in a row. When you stations create intense and the parking lot trailers in the parking lot how long. Sustainable. It's already not sustainable we already running out of emergency room and surrounding our allies see events surrounding auto PP's. My guys said nursing nursing staff were short in nursing stop the wrist through there to stop. The hospital now what they call internal disaster mode the ER so full eighty could put beds in a conference room. Whole patients with paramedics in the ambulance day until they can find space for them. Sometimes that takes hours. The bad news is as we still have ambulances that are here was patience and they're getting tied up and we don't have the ability to respond. This is the dazzle from the virus it's staggering levels roughly 92 Americans reporting dead every hour last week. Japan's and they came close to home for doctoring that he found cheat who revealed his daughter's boyfriend lost his brother get cold it. So as you have a 32 year old younger and analyze how you actually quite athletic and strong. Guy. I'm very sad it was very much made it were really saddens my my daughter. Usually this hospitals but it capacity for several days now they've RD started moving patients. Into the conference Rooney adapted next it's the cafeteria and then they begin moving into this tent there's this one and two were just like get set up in a parking lots. But we know that a bed is only good if their staff to care for it. This hospital is requested 200 staffers from the stain for more health. They've only gotten to that help is needed all across the country. Here they say they're seeing that Thanksgiving surged but in the coming week they believe it will get works. Deirdre. Candy hearts tongue in Sam burning in California and sang care and president elect Joseph Biden's son hunter are facing a federal criminal investigation into his taxes. The Justice Department is reportedly looking into his business dealings in China sources say the investigation began in 2018 before or his father's campaign for president. Hunter Biden says prosecutors just told him about the case this week. In a statement he says he takes the investigation seriously. And said in courting here. I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legal we. And appropriately. The Biden transition team issued a statement of support for hunters saying the president elect is deeply proud of his son. Who has thought through difficult challenges including the vicious personal attacks the recent months. Only to emerge a stronger. It is time to break up FaceBook that is a big question in the federal government along with 48 states announced a lawsuit against the social networking giant's. Alleging the company is a stifling competition to protect its monopoly power. At the same time a separate she was filed by the Federal Trade Commission. Also accusing FaceBook of anti competitive practices. The suit involving states it seeks to stop FaceBook from buying companies valued at or above ten million dollars without advance notice. And seeks to stop alleged anticompetitive conduct. The empty seats to the suit takes a look at shooting deals in particular takes folks purchase of its ram and what sounded good very popular. And need siege to unwind those deals all together. It asks for noticed an approval for future mergers. In a statement FaceBook blasted the lawsuits calling them revisionist history and also nodes and still there previously approved by the government's. Adding the government now wants a do over sending a chilling warning to American business is it that no sale is ever final. Well we've all seen those plexiglass barriers popping up everywhere from schools to public transport. But I really effective when it comes to slowing the spread of colon in nineteen also what happens when you factor in mask wearing in ventilation. Here's with Johnson's. From restaurants to bosses checkout counters. Even presidential politics plexiglass dividers are now everywhere. But exactly how well do these dividers help curb the transmission of cold in nineteen. They do compartmentalize the air which I think. When you speak you produce exhaled air. And that excelled there will contain small droplets and if your infected. Some of those small droplets will contain some virus got air approaches the barrier but he can't pass through the barrier as it comes to the actually picks up other. Air emotions and it eventually works its way around to the other side watch as some of that green fog eventually makes its way up and around the divider. That type of particle flow could be seen in real life like get a check out counter where plexiglass dividers are close proximity to people. Which is why mass query is so critical says stone to break up that jetstream. But what about a restaurant setting where diners aren't mast this video shows how particles could travel and a divider is farther away. As they move they will be mixing with the other in the room that's good it dilutes. That's why we need to be really careful because even a small lot of virus may potentially. In fact somewhat and these exclusive new 3-D animation it's by the University of Central Florida show how the virus could potentially spread in indoor spaces in just two minutes watch the red particles. If someone's infected they would be exhaling warm air which potentially fire scenes in their breath. What happens with warm air just like with the hot air balloon and elevate and takes a viral particles and that interacts with the ventilation system which. Can potentially drive it around the barriers into neighboring. Seating areas experts say that's why it's so critical to have a good ventilation system that replaces indoor air with fresh outdoor error. Often the plexiglass dividers stop the large particles and then. The smaller ones they escape over the top or around the side and find their way into. Healthy person's nose. With or without plexiglass experts continue to warn about the risk of indoor dining a recent study out of South Korea. Re created a scenario in which a person was infected inside a restaurant. While twenty feet away from someone who found the virus and after just five minutes of exposure suggesting that in some cases six feet of space. May not be enough. Deirdre. Which I'm send thank you very much a well a few things to know before you go in an unmanned it's SpaceX starship prototype and exploded yesterday. Crashing into the ground on landing erupting into a massive fire volunteer and test plane. The explosion happened after its groundbreaking flights eight miles above earth. SpaceX hopes to someday sit passengers on the starship to Mars founder Eli must see and they collected all the data they needed before the crash. And if you put on some quarantine pounds land Wolfgang every now and Mary as inspiring airs again industry. He is laws more than fifty pounds and he did all of the smile on his great news. Wolfgang outweighed in 1980 pounds when his owner Aaron started posturing and that is three times the waste at a healthy and golf. She was determined to help them get healthy she started taking him on and rocks first in the mailbox adding more steps each day. And now a year and a half later Aaron look at Wolfgang down to 39 pounds. Helping here still smiling. Parents says that Wolfgang out put the word Daniel which made it all that much more motivating for her not to give up on him scene there. And finally some holiday cheer from the met opera chorus yeah. I. They're nice they're reunited for their first performance in some margin a surprise concert on the status of the magazine's man of art here in their city. One chorus members saying we are thankful that we have been able to gathers together even briefly. To make some music and bring a little lice and loves me as many as long as we. That does big for this ABC news live update on deer holds an inter Diana say you know remember ABC news live here all day free with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern with a new updates until then yeah.

