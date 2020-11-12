Transcript for ABC News Live Update: FDA votes for emergency use authorization of Pfizer vaccine

Good morning I'm deer are both sitting in for Diane misstate and thanks for streaming with us in today's update the corona viruses hitting a staggering new levels across the country. More than 107000. People are currently hospitalized in the virus here in the U mass. Some hospitals in California setting up for overflow units to make room for more patients. CDC director Robert Redfield issuing a dire warning that the next sixty to ninety days could be depend that makes its deadliest. Faculty in nineteen vaccine approval can't come fast enough yesterday an advisory committee recommended that the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the Kaiser vaccine. As soon as the FDA grants authorization the first vaccines could be administered as early as next week. And in Washington another last ditch effort from president shop and his allies to overturn the election results. More than 100 Republican congressmen backing a long shot lawsuit. Trying to give the Supreme Court to delay certification of the presidential electors in four states that president elect Joseph Biden want. Republican congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana spearheading the effort to have fellow representatives sign onto this friend of the court brief. Supporting Texas suing Pennsylvania Michigan and Wisconsin and Georgia. The petition is almost certain to fan out and time magazine celebrating and not one person of the air but its share of the magazine naming president elect Biden and vice president elect Harrison's people of the year every elected president since FDR has received the honor but Harris is the first of vice presidents at CB include it. Doctor Anthony found she and Frontline health care workers named guardians of the year for their compassion as stamina and courage. Throughout the court in nineteen pandemic. Vaccine roll out happening overseas and thousands of doses have already been given to health care workers any elderly in the UK. Our cameras got rare access inside a hospital there we can show you how the vaccine is being handled. Before people get those potentially life saving shots foreign correspondent James Longman has more. This morning with the US close to or from rising the flies a vaccine. We got rare access to see how it's being deployed in Britain says it needs to be kept at 94 degrees below zero special process has been set up to get it out of the freezer and into patients and wants his brought out of that if put in me hit me. Into a regular refrigerator. And it forth for three hours COMSYS assemble each pack. One of these small files contains five individual doses. Once it goes into a syringe nurses have just two hours to administer it. We spoke to Il directed David Fontaine Boyd runs one of the first Americans to get them. Supplies of vaccine and it felt Spitzer real spirit and a challenge from all of you know working in hospitals. He's 96 year old grandmother who lives in a nursing in the US he's eager to getting to. Wants to get it herself so that about what hopefully we can all see America. This hospital is doing 25 vaccines and Allah any snow and they risk wasting doses are generating faster and that's ascent. Case study company expressed his AG four year old Tony is grateful for his shot. I'm looking forward to seeing his wife of 62 years and his six grandchildren. I proof that it would be on the student Christmas. Not those two health workers go to allergic reactions this week. This hospital has changed its protocol now anyone getting the vaccine must wait for fifteen minutes off the getting Nash shot. Just to make shall there are no complications did you. James linemen in lines and then saying care and for more on the vaccine well out in the UK what could happen here in the US. We bring in infectious disease specialist and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Eller and doctor salary and we're seeing the vaccine being deployed in the UK the FDA believed to be on the verge of granting emergency authorization provided vaccine here in the U Rask. What do you think about how people here should see it should they be confident about the safety of vaccines. Old Deirdre I think they should be very confident I mean when you think about the Pfizer vaccine at 95 priests and effectiveness. And preventing disease. When you think about the fact that so far severe disease was only seen it one. Vaccine Chris participate in denying placebo participants. When you look at you overall numbers. A 162. Cases. In the placebo group of eight cases in the vaccine group this is extraordinary no serious adverse events. And increased risk beyond placebo again that's not to say that the shot doesn't hurt a cat and it doesn't say that there won't be you don't aches and and fevers and those will help and and this is not just of flu shot there it is more there's more. It's called more reacting Shaq but the bottom line is. This looks effective it looks safe and hopefully when enough people get vaccinated ultimately this will end this. Epidemic in the US and hopefully the pandemic or on the world. Doctor Alan we just heard that one of the vaccine developments announce a setback in its quest for a could vaccine and based on deep creased in year in response in older patients. What does that say each year about your patients who are older. That's right you're you're talking about and the GSK NC NN fees are fees 12 trial. And I'm what it basically says that the unprecedented. Speed and the extraordinary results of which visor and Medea and vaccines have been developed. People lies the truth with respect to vaccine development. The majority of these fail and they often feel in fees one because what look very promising in animals humans don't necessarily react that way so you don't like that you need your little bit of back to the drawing board with weak GSK. And see energy remember the they are shot against indexing develop and they know how to do this hi I'm confident that. Maybe they have to use more attention but of course it's very important that they may issue more debt there's a robust immune response in the older people as well because that's the most vulnerable he. It says future though if that they're being transparent. And this is what we want this is why we want to trust the scientific integrity of these great vaccine developers. Developers and ant farm of war bringing us these vaccines. And SharePoint there are numerous companies that are working towards the same golf all at once is that's encouraging just for the world scientific community. And then of course for all the citizens now. How long after we get the vaccine do we need to continue wearing masks and following all the safety protocols that we are. It's such an important question and remember something I just told you got the Pfizer vaccine prevented 95%. Of disease but what I didn't tell you what we don't know yet. It's how much infection doesn't prevent because remember a lot of people who who get infected are asymptomatic. And may still be able to transmit we don't have that information yet so we can't say how well these vaccines won't prevent transmission so the answer is getting this vaccine is not a license to take off your mask it's not a license to. Get right up front and someone's face is not a license to stop washing our hands and we he's still want to avoid crowds so hopefully with time we'll learn about this too I believe that ultimately we're going to be able to take our masks I do. I'm thinking more like maybe the second half of 2021. But remember as we learn more from these clinical trials of our overall infection and the differential. We'll all. I'll be able to give you better sense of. But very good advice in the meantime good guidance and doctor Todd. This theater thing geared switching gears now to that blockbuster announcement from our parent company Disney revealing up full slate of Star Wars and marvel projects is set to hit Disney plus of preparing to bring some new movies to the big screen as well. The company also revealing more about the future of black pants act. How it plans to go on without Chadwick Bozeman here's TJ Holmes. Those streaming wars are heating up this morning. As Disney announces a slew of new original programming hoping to add to its already expectations shattering 86 million. Disney plus subscribers. Are crooked curfew. Ten new Star Wars projects are on the way Hayden Christensen who will Don invaders mask alongside Ewan McGregor in OB one can OB. Donald Glover will return as Lendl calories yet in a new series called Orlando. And I want to buckle up new moral projects are on the way including miss moral and secret invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson as nick fury. You want to get personal plus spin offs reboots sequels for some Disney favorites. Or perhaps to a new series based on Iron Man characters Tom Hanks and allied action Pinocchio and a buzz light year origin story. And affinity. While Thursday's announcements revealed a jam packed to Disney plus slate there will still be plenty to catch on the big screen. Following last week's controversial decision by Warner Bros. to release all of its upcoming movies on streaming the same day as theaters. This room. Disney is committing to releasing their long awaited blockbusters of the big screen. Black widow and eternal hope still set to debut in theaters next year. Wonder Woman director patty Jenkins will become the first woman filmmaker for us Star Wars film rogue squadron. Expected to hit theaters Christmas of 20/20 three talk dedicating her first foray into the rebel alliance to her late father a fighter pilot. Now I kind of movie about two things I. So I'm missing very sick. Marvel also revealing that when black panther returns to the big screen producers won't recast as a late Chadwick boatmen's role. His portrayal of a child of the black panther is iconic. And transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from office. It's for that reason that we will not we tested here. Instead the sequel focus on other characters from a Condo now missing its kinks. Cannot keep going or people and I am keen to powerful compound. And consumers do need to know yes all these new titles on projects are coming Disney does plan a one dollar increase in that subscription is gonna come. Early next year but bag you do to that news about Cedric Bozeman this was something that immediately following his passing the fans were asking for please please do not. Recast this character it's his it's historic it's iconic. And they are saying now Disney that they are doing this so making this move specifically to honor him theater. And that's when her phone TJ Holmes thank you sound much. Please know I'd chart topping Grammy Award winning artist known for her upbeat hits her personality. But now the singer is revealing her own struggles with body posits unity during shock has more. I don't. He's been clean up front yeah. Superstar lives don't know uplifting millions of fans. Posing naked for an album cover and into granting her curves in bikini photos a now content things she's been struggling with confidence. Who is bigger than life she has that little moment. Has that one day. Psychotherapist Teresa Williams think it's a teachable moment Europeans to see their idols go through typical. Times. Especially dreamed the pandemic. We need to work on our mental health every day we have to be very aware. Does state of mind that we're in. As early as though she has a message for herself. It apply ice to every one. And I just have to know that. Tomorrow. How I feel in here is gonna change and I can only hope it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful I just don't feel it and non. And Liz it with this uplifting message saying for anyone who has the Stotts to I hope you have a better day tomorrow. Now doctor Williams says she thinks people will start feeling better post pandemic because they will likely be more active and spend less time on social media as they get busier Deidre. That makes sensory and shot thank you so much. That does it for in this ABC news night news live update I'm here to Boston in very Diana stayed thank you for joining us remember ABC news live here for you or holiday latest news content analysis I was you back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran.

