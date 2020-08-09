Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Huge wildfires in western US

Good morning I'm Diane the San thanks for -- with us in today's update the cameras fire one of the largest in history is exploding in Colorado. Growing tens of thousands of acres in less than one day. In northern California to creek fire has already torched over 135000. Acres even trapping some campers. Airlift rescues are now under way and ours arrange hostile one woman still waiting for her sons to be rescued. They need to get back into town and get safely on the ground I think then I'll kind of relax it right now I'm secret inches. I hope they don't have any damage from smoke inhalation went when he heard that you can see this time next thirty. I just hope that they're safe. Grateful that they're going to be coming back. Helicopters weren't able to reach the area last night due to low visibility from the smoke but the weather turns today allowing them to resume that's rescues. And the pandemic didn't seem to slow down Labor Day party plans for many across the country video show crowded parties at homes and bars over the weekend. As worldwide covic nineteen cases top 27 million. This is several college campuses struggle with outbreaks in more states are trending in the wrong direction. Looking at these maps a week ago cases were rising in thirteen states now it's thirty states. And a presidential election is now less than two months away by 38 has former vice president Joseph Biden favored to win the site says Biden is leading president trump in national polls by seven and a half points. Meanwhile president try completed overnight promising an even bigger bigger victory. Then in twenty sixteens. And after a long. Excruciating. And nine month wait baby you Oda is finally back. Almost seizing two of the man who laureate will premiere on Disney plus next month. Details are scarce but new images show baby Otis safely tucked away in a shoulder back. Breathing a sigh relief for everybody show runner John Farrow tells Entertainment Weekly this season will introduce a larger story to the Star Wars universe. You probably remember baby and it was the big reveal last season the show's creators hope to replicate that moment. Many times in the new episodes so Josh pretty thing can they create another baby Oda. Our producers of sensed he says no chance baby and a special there eco. Iowa hot we headed to fall. There's an unexpected bargains to be had via usual years ushering in two very different supply and demand curves. ABC's technology in consumer correspondent Becky Worley. Has more on how understanding these curves we'll help you score the best deals this fall. Labor Day sales have come and gone. The next savings event bell is the big one Black Friday and let me tell you it's gonna be weird this year. Why because as brick and mortar sales have dwindled or disappeared. During lockdown. Online sales have boomed. Everywhere is planes. EEE shopping earlier because they don't know what's gonna come in many helpful minds might be another lock out so people are going to be getting a dance early years. An analysis of US Commerce Department data shows online spending in the US was up 30% in the first half of 20/20. Was stores like Amazon target and Wal-Mart reporting record sales in these categories demand is up and generally solar prices but then there's another supply and demand Kurth in store brick and mortar retailers. They were shut down and they have a lot of merchandise so instead of just moving merchandise out there putting that out on deep discounts of people actually just bad. So was the big shopping period of the year approaches there are creative ideas floating around and ways for shoppers to jump into the savings small businesses moving to online sales. Find your favorite boutiques on social media and shot their sales on smaller digital platforms. Malls holding outdoor tent sales to provide ventilated socially distant savings events and probably the most important because of the pandemic there will be fewer in person Black Friday events meaning even more of these sales online. And expect them to start. Before Halloween. And we should note a few big box stores have already announced that they will not open on Thanksgiving Day Wal-Mart target and best buy just name a few. So it's shaping up to be a very different Black Friday weekend and a big thanks to Becky were Lee for always showing us how to get the best deals. It's arrested though for tech stocks on track for their worst day since mark for the NASDAQ falling nearly 10% from Wednesday's record highs. But there is some good news for one electric car company shares of Nikola which makes electric trucks are up more than 30% after General Motors. Announce it is taking a two billion dollar stake in the company meanwhile its main rival Tesla is down more than 15%. After being unexpectedly left out of the S&P 500. Tesla has had a great run this year nearly quadrupling its stock value so far. In 20/20 for more on science and technology let's head over ABC's Monaco's our update Mona. In today's it fights a less expensive Xbox possibly unveiled online tech reports say images of the Xbox series as. Have surfaced online they show a smaller gaming console when they 299. Dollar price tag that's 200 dollars less than the Xbox won the new console is expected to launch in November. Those is reportedly close to releasing its new ear buds. A new video reveals the company is dropping the name goes from the products now called quiet comfort your rugs. No word on when he'll be released expected price tag is about 250. Dollars. FaceBook has offered to pay users to deactivate their accounts or take surveys ahead of the election. Those invited to participate could get as much as a 120 dollars to stay off the out. For up to six weeks it's part of a study to better understand. The impact of the social media sites on political attitudes those are your tax hikes and I volunteered united back to you. Download more tempting now than ever Mona I'll take it banks. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stated thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jimmy top stories. Stacy have a great day.

