Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us in today's update hundreds of people around the world have been arrested in a global sting led by the FBI. Operation Trojan shield seized 32 tons of drugs along with millions in cash and crypto currencies. By law enforcement is calling this an unprecedented blow to crime gangs. The FDA has approved a new treatment for people with alzheimer's disease but some climate experts are raising questions about it. Doctor Todd Eller and joins us live straight up down. At a Texas mom is facing charges proposing Castro thirteen year old daughter and sneaking into her middle school to hear her explanation for why. We begin with a global Internet outage crashing major web sites this morning Twitter read it and twitch were all affected as well as news sites like CNN New York Times and the guardian. Senior investigative reporter Eric deters ski joins me now for more. Aaron well what we know right now. Yet Diane for a time this morning it seemed as if the Internet was just broke it if you tried to listen to something on Spotify or download something on on Hulu to watch or you wanted to read an article in the New York Times. You couldn't do it in this instantly effected people all around the world because it wasn't just American based companies that the guardian in Britain the UK's government web site. The moment in Paris. All around the world web sites went down and it was all traced to a cloud computing company. Calls vastly that's based in Silicon Valley. And it services all of these web sites. And it appears there was some kind of technical glitch that caused all these web sites nearly simultaneously. To go down for the better part of an hour. We spoke to fast sleeve they said that they had identified. The issue and had restore the service. So it may city fix this problem what about. Figuring out what caused it when we know at this point in terms of bad and how to keep it from happening again. You know after the the past couple of months that we've had Diane where we've all learned about it increase in ransom when Aaron cyber attacks instantly. You think this was you know Simon bar sinister behind this but it appears. According to fast leave it there was some kind of technical configuration. That was causing these web sites to go down once vastly was able to identify what that configuration was. They said they eliminated it so this does appear technical in nature but they haven't specified exactly. What happened a war how it happened maybe the company will update us. A bit later but in an instant. It caught everyone off guard and and everyone's web sites were. We're down in on a day when we're going to hear in the senate from the colonial pipeline CEO after the FBI was able to recover much of the ransom. That the company paid to Russia based hackers and after we heard of a congressional supplier that was packed the New York City law department that was hacked it seems every day. The country is facing some kind. Cybercrime. And so when this happens and when all these high traffic popular web sites go down. You know everyone instantly thinks it must be something nefarious. Here maybe it wasn't but it does remind us of how interconnected we are and how much our lives are. And nearly 800 people have been arrested around the world and according to global sting operation led by the FBI well on course and officials are calling the sting. Operation Trojan shield and say it's an unprecedented blow to crime gangs. ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has a latest you're good morning. Diane good morning today nearly 800 people arrested around the world in a coordinated international sting. Operation trojans she'll involving sixteen nations using an encrypted communication platform. Called a non developed by the FBI. You know wasn't communication app installed on phones and allow law enforcement to see exactly what the bad guys were planning. From Australia New Zealand Europe and the US officials targeted crime gangs who traffic in drugs and arrange executions. 48 million dollars in cash and crypto currencies along with hundreds of firearms and more than fifty luxury cars seized. A stunning 32 tons of cocaine and other drugs also confiscated. The FBI secretly got in the communications business distributing more than 121000 devices to more than 300 criminal syndicates. Operating in more than 100 countries Diane. Can rent you justice correspondent Pierre Thomas thanks here. And we're learning new details about the cyber attack that shut down a critical fuel pipeline last month's. The US now says it has recovered millions of dollars of ransom paid to the makers hackers senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest from Washington. The old adage follow the money still applies. And that's exactly. This shooting and it was the right decision emits a country. These attacks are increasing in April New York's transit agency was infiltrated by China. Just last week the nation's largest meat supplier targeted by a massive ransom where strike. Also linked to a Russian group the White House is warning companies to act now saying no one is state. And is promising to put Russia on notice at next week's summit. If certain kinds of harmful activities continue to occur there will be responses from the United States and our. Well we won't lay those out for president prudent in this meeting and he will understand fully where the United States stands and what we intend to do. Now the CEO of colonial pipeline will be on the hill this morning testifying before congress about this experience and why he paid this ramps up. What she is described as the hardest decision. He's ever made Diane. Union members thanks for that an earlier on GMA Robin Roberts spoke to the CEO Kroger grocery stores about how the recent hack. A JPS affected the meat supply in stores and what we can expect at the grocery store going forward let's listen. You know this just last week what are your suppliers a nation's largest meat supplier JDS foods. Hit by a mass of ransom where attacked how good this directly impact Kroger. But huge increase in this case JBS did a great job of keeping this supplied. And really getting back on line so the customer didn't feel it didn't see it at all. And it's it's really the two companies working together and JB yes having a good back up plans so much. In this case fortunately it didn't affect the customer and any kind of way the supply chain was fine. That's that's got a very encouraging but in general with. I consumers are saying they are seeing a rise in costs at the supermarket in particular. When it comes to meet purchases when do you think. You're going to see an improvement in that. Should it if you look at through the balance of the year we would expect inflation to be somewhere between one and 2%. We had expected some volatility in inflation early in the year vs last year and that's what we're seeing. So far. The inflation that we've been able to not pass in the customer we haven't passed everything through the customer. Because we really think it's Saddam or short short term oriented. But the supply chains functioning very smoothly. And as you know a year ago it was pretty wild. Yes you put us a year ago you're reading my mind when it was all about the supply chain disruptions at that time it was all about paper. Products this time it's about main supply so what should consumers know right now about the supply chain sir. Hello the question Robin and from a customer standpoint. The supply chain is pretty much back to where was pre coded and it's really all of our. Almost half a million people. Our associates have done a great job keeping the stores and stock aren't CPG partners have done a great job of getting the stores replenish so if you look at. I today from a customer experience. It's almost exactly the way it was before code and so it's exciting to see but it's a lot of people working together to make that happen. At that teamwork makes featuring work as always. Thanks to Robin for that interview and the senate has released a bipartisan report on the January 6 siege on the capital. It finds security and intelligence failures at every level of government were responsible for allowing the mob to breach the senate chambers lawmakers were certifying the results of the election. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the details Rachel good morning. Diane good morning this is a blistering bipartisan. Report at a time when Democrats and Republicans are deeply divided both sides agree here that there were significant security failure at every level of government. On January 6 one senator saying that this is an impact that was planned in plain sight of that intelligence officials. New love the threat of violence that they want now circulating online about how to break into the capital. And that they still failed to act the leaving. 114 officers that day and a possible situation. This senator welcome coming up with a list of recommendations to make sure that this never happens again that includes everything from beefing up security around the capital perimeter to making sure that the capitol police chief has the power to request. The national mark. Back up during emergencies. And also enhancing the training for officers. A lot of support in Byfield it's also limited in. It could only look fat. The security failures of that day not what provoked the mob on January 6. And the senator's claim that the department of justice and the FBI cannot fully comply with many of their request and that is leaving them still with many unanswered questions this morning. Diane. During congressional correspondent Rachel Scott thank you. And vice president come on Harris is set to meet with the president of Mexico this morning on the second leg of her first official foreign trip. President Biden has tasked Harris with finding ways to help reduce the flow of migrants to the US border and she sending a blunt message do not come. Chief White House correspondent Cynthia Vega has the latest. On her first foreign trip as vice president. Homily Harris issuing a direct warning to anyone considering making the illegal journey north to not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure. Our border. Tapped by the president to tackle the root causes of migration as illegal crossings at the southern border reached nearly 750000. People. Levels not seen in decades. The vice president there alongside Guatemala's president promising the US will help tamp down on violence and corruption which could take years. If you come to our border. You will be turned back. This as the Biden administration is still investigating the fallout from former president trumps immigration policies according to a new report out this morning more than 3900 children were separated from their families under Trump's controversial zero tolerance policy. And to this day more than 2000 kids still have not been reunited. And just safety eight are currently in the process of being re connected with their families. Family's lake he's now seen each other for the first time in years. Now the 3900 kids identified in this report that's far below the 5500 kids identified by the ACLU the Biden administration says it's still reviewing more cases but Diane. Listen to this this report also says that the government to this de still does not know the whereabouts of nearly 400. Parents of children separated. Under this tough administration policy. Alarming chief White House correspondent to see a bay get thank you. And here's you're watching in politics today as you just mentioned at 1105 AM eastern time vice president Connell Harris will meet with Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez already on. 12 PM eastern in the house and oversight committee will hold a hearing on could do farmer and the mobile it epidemic. And at 1 PM eastern by the white house Press Secretary Jen -- will hold a press briefing on the economy. And it's looking like the US will not hit president Biden's goal of 70% vaccinations by July 4. A new Gallup poll shows that 78% of adults who are not planning to get the shot say they're unlikely to reconsider. In Houston nurses at a major hospital are protesting mandatory vaccinations. Marcus mores in Texas with the latest. This morning concerns growing over the slowing pace of vaccinations nationwide. On average only about 4101000. Adults are getting their first vaccine bills each day a sharp decline from the one point four million vaccinations a day in April. At the current pace the US will likely reach 68% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4 still short of president Biden's goal. Both southern states like Mississippi Alabama and Louisiana shall the challenge officials face in states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Cases and Alabama rising nearly 90% in the last two weeks. Our numbers of increased back forced 400 or 500. Cases a day. And I'm sitting a little bit on pins and needles right now if we see your case is increasing to a thousand or higher. That means we definitely failed the Memorial Day stress touched. Overnight frustrations nearing the boiling point in Texas some unvaccinated nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital. Protest in the hospital vaccination requirements they're facing suspension and even possible termination if they fail to comply. I am more than willing to take it. Once the FDA has approved it. Meanwhile stayed at or nearing 70% vaccinated continue to loosen restrictions. This as we're getting encouraging new results on the effectiveness of two key vaccines in the fight against Covert nineteen. A new CDC study finding Pfizer magenta significantly reduce the risk of infection. Like 91%. For fully vaccinated people and for the few who received the shots but still got coal bed. Their illness was shorter milder and less likely to spread to others. And I am back to the states that I have read some 70% vaccinations of their adults New York State hopes to be able to add itself to that list. Perhaps reaching the milestone as early as next week. And New York City already planning an epic concert to celebrate the comeback. Where producer legendary producer Clive Davis that two be involved in the concert but this morning no word yet on who might be. Headlining that that epic concert Diane right sounds good markets more than. Thank you. And the FDA has conditionally approved the first new treatment for alzheimer's in nearly two decades. Biogen. Anqunette actually no matter which goes by the brand name had you home is a monthly infusion for patients with early stage alzheimer's. The goal of the new treatment is to slow the cognitive declines the first treatment that targets how the disease works. Not just the symptoms so joining me now for more on this ABC's medical contributor and vice chair of medicine at South Shore health. Doctor Todd Eller and who knows more about this drug including how to pronounce it Dr. Eller and it will anything yeah. Sent through rated how does this drug work. Right so we think that alzheimer's is a buildup of his pro team as Platt called beta amyloid is surrounds. During nerves in the brain is toxic. To these nerve cells and that's what causes progressive memory Watson behavioral changes and it's such an awful disease for the patients that are going toward and their families. I'm actually came out works we buy bound by adding that. Peter protein that plaque that amyloid plaque and somehow we don't know how it is evil to eliminated from the body so we either. Do the blood vessels or maybe other immune cells were able to digested but there is definitely a decrease in the endless that this is the first drug that's been improved this actually. On the targeting a mechanism in aren't just symptoms. And so how significant is this break they're given how long it's been since there's bitten a significant breakthrough in alzheimer's treatment. This is not straightforward. OK and end the reason is that while it definitely worked to target that amyloid plaque into decreased the amount. The clinical benefits to the patients in the fees three. Randomized trials were uncertain really I was certain clinical benefit one trials actually showed that it didn't work. Another trial show that there was modest effectiveness but remember with all the previous. Medications that are there. Approved even to help with the symptoms it tends to be modest benefits of the it's still big question mark. So the FDA's own independent advisory panel actually recommended the agency read Jack's the drug. So lowers so many other concerns here wise so controversial and then why did it ended getting approved. That's one of the biggest controversies of both the FDA approval on Monday it got. That is what advisory committee in November 10. Out of the eleven members. Voted to reject approval because Biogen. Is the manufacturer. They basically. Being developed true registry shall trials and for the drug to be. Considered effective. Both studies are needed to show a positive result and one study didn't so ultimately they stopped the trials due to futility it wasn't until. Later wrong but six months later when they re analyze the data these terrible me people look at how dumb. A higher amount of good on this monoclonal antibody this infusion that's given monthly. Ines subset of patients tended to do better so ultimately the FDA did approve this but despite. The fact that the majority of its own advisory committee what we call act com. Since reject or. Now there are about six million people in the US with alzheimer's there are very few good options for treatment. So what should patients and loved ones take into account. If they're considering this treatment. It's such an important question and right now it is really unclear but I will agree with you this is such an awful insidious disease. That leads to really it's a disease that robs. Costs of all memory and and and behavioral disturbances and ultimately in more moderate person you're disease. That they're being caretakers the field legal loved ones have to take care of the patient and it. Changes everyone's quality of life it in mixed quality player terrible so it's understandable we all want effective. Alzheimer's medications and the fact that this does help target. Pro teens and it helps decrease the top of the technology I think is a step in the right direction unfortunately the clinical benefit is still unclear and and I want to be clear about something he got. FDA's approval is predicated on the effective Biogen will actually perform a fees for clinical trial. I'm where they have to do and no randomized placebo controlled study. Army in order to show clinical benefit in the FDA study if that doesn't they have the right to revoke their approval but first once second I want a role play with you if you dig out your location in. The principal investigator and I want to enroll you in another trial where there's a 50% chance you'll get the drug but a 50% chance you get the placebo but I also have to tell you by the way the FDA has already approved the so you could get the drug. You know with all entering the trial. What incentive would you have to enter the trials like he's going to be very hard for principal investigators. To enroll patients in this space port started. Rent doctor Todd Eller and it's great to have you thank you. Particularly to you to. And the Texas mother is facing charges this morning proposed answered teenage daughter and sneaking into the middle school. Hear why she claimed she did it when we come back. Welcome back a mother in Texas is facing charges after post -- thirteen year old daughter and sneaking into her middle school she even posted videos of the acts on social media. TJ Holmes has that story. I live hundred plus seven hitter known cool. Hudson. This El Paso mother is facing multiple charges after admitting to opposing as her thirteen year old daughter at her middle school can. According to the complaint affidavit thirty year old Casey Garcia checked into the school using her child ID number and was seen in these videos posted a social media inside the school building. The mom managed agreed to principle. Green. Attained PE class. Yeah. Eating eat lunch mask was in the cafeteria among seventh graders. Okay. Making it until last period before getting caught. That's when I go to the principal's office I guess for concede. What happens. Police all arrested Garcia but she claims she wanted to highlight possible security flaws and safety protocols within the school. Posting this explanation on YouTube saying she was trying to help prevent mass shooting. She's now charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records. In a statement sent to parents in the sale editorial independent school district the superintendent acknowledged the breach in security and adds. Our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated not only at the school where the incident occurred but all schools and facilities in the district. And Diane if this sounds familiar it's because this has been a part of pop culture for quite some time an adult going back and posing as a student in school who was the subject of a movie hiding out a river that can go back between one jump street as well and Helen was even. Back to the theme of cup of Family Guy episode going back to school imposing. As a kid but in this case the mom had her reasons she says for doing enough for attention but to bring attention to security now. Not to make excuses for the school board the teachers. Com but. The woman was wearing a mask she had a good on most of the time and glass as you could barely see. Her and she also has a striking resemblance to her daughter and is about the same size but again you would never want to think something like this could happen she didn't mean any harm. Two students at the school but imagine if someone did and that's why this has to be taken so seriously thank. Right TJ Holmes thanks for that contacts. And a North Carolina teen denied his high school diploma for wearing a Mexican flag during his graduation ceremony. Has received his degree. When we come back what he's saying about the incident now. Welcome back for look at today's science and technology headlines here's Andrew Denver. In today's tech. Fights the latest new features for your apple product the company unveiled IOS fifteen featuring updates to face time photos and notification was. Apple also redesigned its weather map you'll also be able to scan your driver's license into the wallet half right. Apple also announced watch OS eight gives new software for the apple watch the watch has a new mindful this app. Which features inspirational quotes and phrases public beta version of it is expected next month. With a full release in the fall the tech giant is also making it easier to hear you with hair pods a conversation boost feature we'll help isolate other people's voices apple is also making the pods easier to find when they're not in your years adding alerts and a chirping feature. Don't think it fully developed the feature that would make it easier to find my keys does your tech bites Diane back to you. All right Andrea thank you and a few more things to know before you go and ask for a North Carolina high school graduate has finally received his diploma four days after it was denied to him. For wearing a Mexican flag over his graduation gown. The school says the move violated its dress code and their Lopez told ABC news he once did to Wear the flag to honor his parents both Mexican immigrants. Before meeting with school administrators Lopez's mom said that this isn't just about her son it's about the entire Latino community. After getting his diploma on Monday Lopez says he is feeling grateful. Panama's is coming back to Broadway Bruce Springsteen's show Springsteen on Broadway will resume performances later this month. Audience members will be required to show proof of a full vote would nineteen vaccination in orders and kids weirder. And tennis phenom Google doc is celebrating a historic win. The seventeen year old is now the youngest female to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open in fifteen years. She's also the youngest American to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal since lenient Venus Williams did it. The US open in 1997. Got plays in that quarter final event tomorrow. Good luck. And that others it is ABC news live update I'm Diana status thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news lattice your bring all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. For the new updates Stacy.

