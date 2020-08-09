Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Massive wildfires in western US with smoke seen from space

Good morning I'm Diana state and thanks for streaming with us in today's update we are just eight weeks away from Election Day. As the final stretch of the campaign kicks off both candidates will be back on the trail making their final pitch to voters. Political director Rick Klein breaks down where the race stands right now and what to watch for next. Plus the pandemic didn't appear to slow down Labor Day plans for many across the country images of packed cars are going viral as cases of Coke with nineteen are heading in the wrong direction a week ago cases were rising in thirteen states. This week it's up to thirty. And the top tennis player in the world was kicked out of the US open right in the middle of a match. Novak Djokovic was heading home after this incident where he hit a vault. That's unintentionally. Hit a line judge in the growth we'll have the latest on what he's saying about that incident now and the judge. But first let's get right to those wildfires in the west the Cameron fire one of the largest in history is exploding in Colorado. Growing tens of thousands of acres in less than a day. Winds in Washington State are blowing it up to sixty miles an hour fueling fires there as well and nearly destroying this entire town. Take a look at this satellite image the fires are creating so much smoke it nearly covers the whole country. So far this year more than two million acres have burned setting a new record. That is only going to get worse chief meteorologist Jim disease in California near the Eldorado fire with the latest ginger. Oh this morning a desperate race to escape. Deadly wildfires consuming millions of acres on the West Coast giant swirls of smoke driven by those erratic winds. At least 25 large wildfires burning in California alone. The creek fire near Fresno scorching more than 135000. Acres in just four days firefighters unable to contain it. Overnight rescue helicopters carelessly navigating that take smoke. Visibility so bad they couldn't get in to airlift more than fifty people who were trapped by the creek fire at lake Edison. The conditions made worse by blazing temperatures record highs dry winds and an infestation of bark beetles which killed many of Patrice. Are native here and now we're starting to see. That those trees have dried out. The point where they are being consumed by the creek fire. In a way that we have not experienced. For more than 100 hikers standard at vermilion valley resort the road too dangerous to escape by car. Officials ordering them to shelter in place until they can be rescued in the morning. Our client is his to eventually hired an artery error or I brought. I'll ask or entity to slow no till morning. And over the weekend more than 200 people rescued by helicopter at a campground your friends. (%expletive) creek fire a lot of the only road out some people taken to nearby hospitals to sit here burns and broken bones this. They don't know what notes the need Stanley survive. Seen here trying to escape by car before they had to jump into the water when the flames got too close. No warning the fire dismissed so fast so there was only so much we can deal the National Guard realizing they were completely running out of time. Big vision spoke to picturing a couple of remembers certain what had spoken to in the bought every piece they ate it. They are keeping your weight loss and just keep going until we people. The Eldorado fire here in San Bernardino started by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party you. Always have the chance at least in California and the chance you are doing something that causes are and causes a fire is hot and particularly at this time of year anything that air is potentially going to cause or should be avoided. That fire burning more than 9000 acres since Saturday burning structures near oak Glen. The San Bernardino fire department tweeting this video showing them battling a wall of flames to save the village some folks fighting themselves with garden hoses. Desperate to save their homes. And in Washington smoke filling the streets in the town of Malden after sweeping fire destroyed nearly 80% of the homes in their town. Including a post office and City Hall. The ground littered with the still burning remains. And ginger joins us now with the latest on this and ginger these images are incredible when you look ahead. I know tonight California is expected to see if Santa Ana wind event can you explain what that is and how that will affect these fires. Yeah of course a mean Washington State Oregon and northern California were really getting that tail end of that really powerful cold front that's going to bring. Denver's snow today so what that meant was red flag warnings are still up all the way through northern California. But here Southern California we're going to get that Santa wind Santa Ana wind event what that means is you get off shore flow so the Wendell start. It's shifting to the north tonight and then northeast and eventually all easterly that comes over the mountains it are Russia is down it compresses it can actually heat up at times in the real classic events. But it also compresses and kind of collegial censors some of those mountain passes you could see wind gusts. Of say 45 to sixty miles per hour and that's only really get in trouble that's when these types of fires. Are fueled you can have a twenty or 25 mile power gusts make a very erratic fire behavior but to have sixty that could be devastating especially here for the Eldorado fire where I'm standing and hand we're looking at some images are we just whereas second go looking at some images just a smoke in the air what's it like in terms of the air quality. And I'm glad you said then saw that that image of the San Francisco good shows you how bad even if you're not right on top of the fire or your home isn't threatened. You are feeling you are seeing it you are definitely smelling in breathing it is so air quality alerts are up all over the west. And remember this isn't just here in California where two point one. Million acres have already burned this season that if the most ever. That said that California has seen in a single year we're just now getting into the peak of wildfire season so this is going to get a whole lot worse. And Colorado Party had their largest wildfire ever in recorded history. And also their fourth largest which is the one you're looking at there the camera peak fire that burned at more than 35000 acres and less than a day. I mean it's it's hard to even wrap our heads around the numbers that you're talking about but. As you mentioned we are still fairly early into wildfire season so why does this one seem so bad so soon. There's so many reasons to this one of the fires really pointing to the bark beetle I a lot of times I I've covered fires in Colorado we have infestations. Of an insect that will kill trees off. And make just tender I mean acres and acres of tender right so it's it's ready then you have the lightning that was such a big issue up in the Bay Area. I'd just within the last two weeks and that was unprecedented. For them. And then you've also just got these longer and drier hotter periods we had. Dozens if not a hundred some records just here. In the southwest over the weekend. When you talk about climate changing you talk about an extended season cal fire saying that is absolutely a big part of the problem this year and other years. That we've seen this tech a fire behavior. They are burning hotter they're burning into places where more people live remember a big part of this is that we went into the forest we have built into the forests a land management. Is talked about a lot there it's a pretty complex issue when you start getting into it. Do we have to look at the extension of fire season that's probably been connected most to. Climate change as one of the big once. And we heard we heard our officials are saying anything you use that can make is far can wrist causing wasn't one of these fires of people have to be really careful yet not we're actually right now ginger Stacy friend thank you. And in northern California the creek fire has torched over 135000. Acres and he continues to burn. Airlift rescues are now under way to safe campers who actually trapped by that fire. Every shot in Fresno with more on that answering some of those campers have been rescued but we're hearing that he's. Teen are still trapped tell us what's going on. I. Hi I just a few seconds though we actually heard a helicopter or land behind as. With these hikers who have been trapped there's not a fifteen gallon numbers behind its eagerly and anxiously waiting. To be reunited with their loved ones to know that they're okay. Acting vehicle to give them hugs he spoke to leaning police that she told that her and her husband and her two boys went hiking on Friday. She mean by Saturday that they were trapped in and they were not getting out without help she has had barely any interaction with them a couple really short phone calls. There's no cell service in that area these dailies have been anxiously waiting for just any word. I wanted to be a quick recap of what's been happening here this weekend this fire exploded overnight. To a 130000. Acres still 0% contained. This weekend there were other more dramatic night nighttime rescues more than 200 people. Trapped by flames the northeast of Fresno in the mechanical reservoir. When the fire came out of nowhere some people were forced to take shelter in the water as the flames moved closer. The California National Guard using a black hot and a chinook helicopter to transport every one is safety. And back out here light we actually have a young lady red meat waiting for Bentley members. But tell me your name and tell me. They didn't feel right now we see so many yeah. It's. Lot of touching down all the vermilion valley resorts has. Spring ball games on their status up there they've been in taking care if it was just a matter of when they were gonna get to safety and how. And now there. We have a little bit of an innocent questions but I mean until they eat. Get back into town and get safely on the ground I think then I'll kind of relax right now I'm super anxious. And I hope they don't have any damage from smoke inhalation at one point I heard that you can see the sun at thirty. PM in the afternoon so. I just hope that they're safe and so grateful that they can be coming back. Who who are you waiting for which family implements uses there with their dad so and then Porter chuckle and joke for the kids at home. And he's the fourth and that is if they're. So unwitting participants had yet any contact with them the last eating yes so yesterday they were able to calmly on satellite or maybe it was only for five minutes against. Both of them. And. They hope that everything was OK that saw its shares we increase then and they were staged and ready to go. It's helicopter should arrive at some point. And I mean they drove up there in a truck so and I guess they're gonna have to leave something behind. End. I can hear kind of anxiousness in their voice but I told him you know everything's going to be okay. Officials legendary news man into the home soon. You think you think you're anxious and aimed their voice what are you going three adds another woman a couple of days you know they're trapped by this fire yeah. The news wasn't as great so I need had a quip I eat. Kept it together pretty good but then after that after I heard that consciousness in their voice. And I kind of started wavering that's the point when I was talking to them on the I don't know I was I was totally. Thank you so much for sang it best we don't hold your reunite them Gary stand at. You guys and it'll throw back to you in the studio we know that there are hot and dry conditions for the rest they date these firefighters have their work cut out for them Diana. That's for sure here's hoping they do get everyone out safely. And those boys can go home to their mom who clearly is really excited to see them thanks serene. And with the election now under sixty days away 538 has former vice president Joseph Biden favored to win. The sites is Biden is leading president trump in national polls by seven and a half points. Meanwhile president trump treated overnight promising an even bigger victory than in 2016 ABC's senior White House correspondent to save they get. Has the latest. With fewer than sixty days to go until the election president trump is hurling insults Biden's a stupid person by does have a clue. His poll slipping over his handling of the corona virus and now the president is hinting at the possibility of an even earlier vaccine before Election Day. You could have a very big surprise coming up so we'll could have missed a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day you know what date I'm talking about it could be during the month of October actually. Could be before November. Pamela Harris was asked if she would trust to trump administration vaccine that would have to be a credible source of information. That talks about the the efficacy and and the reliability. Of whether he's talking about I will not take his word for it he wants us to inject bleach I know I will not take his word and whether Joseph Biden would take hit. Only if it was completely transparent. And other experts in the country could look at it all ears we knew all of what wouldn't do it. Because so far north and east always has been true. On the campaign trail bite minute Pennsylvania backyard meeting with union supporters thank you all for your service a small socially distance gathering all wearing masks. He also took aim over a report alleging the president called fallen soldiers suckers and losers. When it comes to vet turns. He's downright. America ABC news has not confirmed those claims. And the president continuing to push back calling the story a hoax and then attacking military leaders in his own administration. I'm not saying the military is in love with me to soldiers. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to. Do nuts and but fight wars so that. All of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy at. At his White House news conference the president also ridiculed when a reporter for wearing a mask either have to take that opens this you can take if you don't take it off. You're very powerful and praised another for removing hits his tax so clear. As opposed to everybody else live images. And we are now just 56 days out from this election and we're hearing from some close to the trump campaign who say they've got concerns about the state of fundraising in cash spending there. This there's now this new report out from Bloomberg News. That basically would be unprecedented. If true it says the president is considering spending a hundred million dollars of his own money. To help fund this re election he spent about 66 million back in 2016. And Joseph Biden right now well he shattered a fund raising record last month Diane. Right to say they have their forests and Washington. An ABC's political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on this Rick. We've just heard the president's facing some new backlash after that comment saying top military officials. Want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors happy this is an usual for a sitting president. To criticize pentagon leaders like this what do you make of it. It is it is beyond unusual haven't seen anything like this I know there's some comparisons Eisenhower and military industrial complex but to be clear this is the commander in chief. Talking about the brass in his own pentagon. Military chiefs in his own. Administration and of course the context of this is the Atlantic article that came out a couple of days ago and is that slowly consumed. This White House a lot of concern about the fallout from that and a lot of defense on on the on the part of the president but for him to then turn and say look the soldiers like me but it's their bosses that don't I don't. See how that is not good for the morale of the people that are trying to keep us safe over the Pentagon. And and Joseph Biden blasted the president's response of the pandemic saying that trump refused to listen to experts refuse to listen to scientists. House is message playing in the battleground states. What we're seeing a. A little bit of a tightening in battleground states but the key for Biden right now is the try to keep that focus on cope in nineteen. We know the president's office tried to shift the focus to what he calls law and order depicting images of violence on the streets. Even that doesn't seem to be playing to it and obvious advantage for president trump. Joseph Biden I think his challenge in terms of the look of the campaign the feel of the campaign the fact that he's out there wearing a mask and socially distancing they're hoping that. There's serves as a contrast and frankly just connects the people. How they are actually living their lives at this moment this crisis that continues the impacts people's lives in very real and tangible ways and Joseph Biden wants to keep the focus there. And I reckon we're hitting now the final two months of campaigning. In this homestretch what are you looking out for. Well it's a different phase of the campaign first all the candidates are out there me. There's no more Biden in his basement he's doing events every every day or every couple of days so as Kabul Harris you can see a lot more. Give and take among the candidates between the candidates mixing up in the battleground states. We've got our town hall aideed on ABC news a week from today and that will tee up a bless president trouble that will tee up to date season which starts. At the end of the month so only eight weeks to go in and the pace is definitely quickening. Any sort of key challenges you think each of them faces going into this. Well look the polling deficit is real for president trump and the financial gap that justice Ilya references another challenge right now he needs to generate back says some of the his enthusiasm and frankly. He can't just cater to his face and I think he's been told that continually he's got to make it. More probably relevant I think for Joseph Biden look it's it's been working so far he needs to keep coming back to president thumps leadership could be questioned for Biden is. Can continue to make this a referendum on president trump as opposed to a choice that contrasts records as long as it's a referendum and this is the president is broadly as unpopular as he is. Biden's got a pretty good job. And I will see because Rick Klein thank you. Now to the latest on the corona virus the number of cases worldwide now stands at more than 27 point three million. Here in the US we seem to be tracking in the wrong direction looking at these maps a week ago cases were rising in thirteen states. Now it's thirty states and all of this before we find out the impact a Labor Day weekend Stephanie Ramos brings us today. This morning concerns over new video from people spending the holiday weekend in Las Vegas. Hundreds of people lined the streets with little mill social distancing and masks. But tourists that are coming into town. That are not seen six feet away from each other but looks like they're. Social Byzantine six inches away from each other and images tremendous portion gatherings over night in Seattle. And in sacramental Sunday where event organizers estimated 111000. People gathered. State mask mandates and gathering guidelines ignore the gatherings a form of protest in response to government officials shutting down places of worship. During the pandemic. Across the country more universities like Virginia's James Madison tempura early switching to a virtual learning with only some students staying on campus. As college towns around the country are quickly becoming at the centers for the virus. The New York Times looking at 203 counties were students make up at least 10% of the population. Finding that since opening up in August for fall classes half of them are having their worst weeks of infection since the pandemic started. Indiana University investigating this crowded boat parking. Northeast aren't dismissing eleven students who gathered in a hotel room provided by the school. The university refusing to refund their more than 36000. Dollar tuition payments. To date the virus has claimed the lives of nearly 190000. Indians and blacks the CDC predicting the country. Past 200000. Deaths before the end of the month. According to the Coca tracking project more than 32000. People are currently hospitalized with a virus in the US. Like 31 year old Jorge O rules school he tested positive last week after previously testing negative twice. Doctors finding severe blood clotting in his heart kidney and feat he says he was perfectly healthy and just had mild asthma. Testing came back in spacesuits. And basically tell me it's like yeah we owe it if I but he got a little longer my hard earned so. Today to the virus has claimed the lives of 190000. Here in the US and the CDC is predicting the country will past 200000. By the end of the month. Diane Stephanie Ramos for us thanks Stephanie. And now to the fallout after Novak Djokovic was tossed from the US open for accidentally hitting a lines person with the ball. It costing a chance to win another grand excellent title and three million dollars in prize money. Now he's coming to the defense of that lines judge after she was attacked online TJ Holmes has the latest. The number one tennis player in the world apologizing for this ugly weekend incident at the US open. Novak Djokovic disqualified after hitting a ball in frustration. During his match that struck own line judge in the throat. Judges now recovering from her injury but also being targeted by Internet trolls and even receiving death threats from what little white guys we got a problem he had Djokovic asking his fans to back down writing overnight on social media the judge has done nothing wrong at all telling people to be supportive and caring to her as she heals. This is we get a closer look at the moment that cause Djokovic his chance at his eighteenth Grand Slam title. But can a store scene appealing to officials asking to stay in the match saying the lines woman was not seriously injured. But earlier in that same match Djokovic angrily hit another ball that went off the wall. Good afternoon the line judge and despite his pleas the Grand Slam champs was tossed from the tournament he was heavily favored to win solution it's not only intention matters. American a lawsuit. Afterwards it Djokovic apologizing on ins to grab saying this whole situation has left me really sad and empty I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress so unintended so wrong while dramatic Djokovic is rejection is not on president and -- seventeen this match was forfeited after the chair armed with accidentally struck in the face by a ball. And last year a frustrated Michael Moe through his racket hitting a linesman oh my god. This match is over meaning now applaud officials for not giving special treatment to one of the game's biggest names just because it's. Novak it's getting so much more attention but if this happened on when he eight 800 rent where it should do send a citizen and Jim the right decision. And Djokovic has now officially forfeited that match and he's been fine about 270000. Dollars for that incidents TJ Holmes thanks for the report. And it's that moment we've all been waiting for at least my senior producer Josh Thatcher has been waiting for after a Lun excruciating nine month wait. Baby on is finally back amongst we are getting an exclusive look at season two of the man Delorean before its premiere on Disney plus next month. And will Reeve has the latest on this will be vetoed better be included. Bruins behind us here our hero under the helmet. And everyone's favorite wide eyed green baby are back. You are Mendel aria this morning exclusive images from an upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. Giving Star Wars fans a first look at the highly anticipated second season. Of the man Delorean room precious little creature. Available only on Disney plus I. They can expect even more shatters in science fiction and taken to a whole. Higher level. Bigger. Universe which sort of have adventures and. One of the covers finding that cherub like BB go to tucked safely and a shoulder back show runner John Farrell road telling EW the upcoming eight episodes will introduce all larger story to the Star Wars universe. Executive producer Dave Bologna adding everything gets bigger the stakes get higher. The filmmakers say just like they kept BB Yoder a secret. Until the season one premiere. They hope to replicate those surprise moments many times over in the new episodes. But specific details remain heavily guarded. According to the article Gina Carano who plays the mercenary Kera dune says the heightened secrecy included actors getting scripts only for their own episodes. And being ushered to set in black cloaked in hoods like in cog neo Sith lords. Everybody is pretty much kept in the dark until the last possible moment. Asked you this prize and delay and frontman end game of drones veteran Pedro Pascal. Who plays komando says his characters loyalty to protecting the child will be challenged saying. We don't know how far he will go kids. Filming on the new season wrapped just four days before the cove and shut down in March John Fabrice said the biggest challenge in post production. Was scoring the show with musicians unable to record. In the same place the mangalore in returns October 30. On Disney plus fans. Many challenges we'll see how they dealt with the mall thanks well and a few more things to know before you go the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky has appointed a new interim police chief. It bond gentry was a Louisville police officer more than twenty years will now leave the department until a permanent chief is found. Google has endured months of chaos following the march death of Rihanna Taylor a black woman was shot dead by police. In her own home. No officers have been charged in connection to her death. And they you've heard either friend the golden girls are back with a new love. Lack of star Tracy Ellis Ross announced she will be part of a revamped show with an all black cast in the zoo where it happened series alongside Regina King helping Woodard. And sunny later. And the virtual watch party kicks off tonight at 6 eastern. And that doesn't this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is your free all day with the latest news context and analysis.

