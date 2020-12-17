Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Nor’easter buries parts of New York in over 3 feet of snow

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update millions are waking up to a winter white out this morning as a major snowstorm slams the northeast. Parts of New York are buried under three feet of snow and creating dangerous driving conditions that are racers colliding with one of the biggest shipping operations of all time. Potentially delaying Kobe vaccine deliveries our team is covering every active. Also ahead the FDA is set to vote on emergency youth youth authorization from a Dennis corona virus vaccine. And a new concerns this morning after one person suffered a serious allergic reaction to the shot. Of advisor vaccine. This as the US reports its deadliest day on record since the pandemic started. I lawmakers are closing in on a deal to bring financial relief to millions of Americans impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Can they get it done before Christmas. Fully be in with a powerful nor'easter whipping through the northeast the blizzard like conditions are causing major problems on the roads for millions. And bringing dangerous wind gusts of up to sixty miles an hour in some places Hartford Connecticut is under more than a foot of snow this morning. Meteorologist rob Marciano start to soft. Overnight the northeast getting blasted with a blizzard like conditions. The powerful nor'easter bringing winds up to sixty miles per hour or people in the streets battling the elements trying to make it home. Wet snow and freezing rains leading to massive power outages. Plows working through the night try to keep the roads clear for any commuters may venture out. FedEx and UPS concern the storm could delay called it vaccine deliveries. Here Ryan Connecticut winding conditions on interstate 95 overnight this bus exiting an off brand skidding off the road. New York saw more snow is visible. And it did all last year cars spinning trying to get traction as they try to make their way down the highway this is a serious storm this could be the biggest storm in several years. Streets covered with sheets of mice pleading to rack after rack. In Pennsylvania watch this dash cam video captures the moment and how to control pickup truck slammed into the back of an EMS truck. The vehicle struggling to get traction as they try to make it up this hill and this car sliding off the road ending up on the front porch. In Maryland are struggling to navigate the icy conditions there visibility soap or this driver barely able to see anything in front of them. In New Jersey wrecked cars littering highways the governor warning drivers to stay off the roads if you must travel. Be sure you have an emergency supply kit for your vehicle and then it is up to date. Still gonna doubt here in no Hartford Connecticut blowing sideways officially just over a foot of snow this is main street which they've -- number of times since we've been here. And it's still wash and whites of some these no banks are a couple of a couple of three feet he got the snow laurel many snow cats got a Clarence somebody it's the walkways here in the capital city it is a beautiful historic buildings a lot of them are government buildings. And they they need to be mainstay but it's an ongoing. Battle here with the snow continue to come down and try to keep the roads clear here you know Diana but I I talked to a some road crews yesterday. I don't realize how hard they work they worked for seventeen hours straight and they laid down for three hours and they get back on the road were from another seventy and our guess is only so many of them men. You gotta try to keep up on this storm because we're that we know that the days here is going to be colder after this so what does fall. I continues do so it's going to going to be sticking around for quite some time. I we'll hopefully they don't have to do that for too long rob Marciano in Hartford Connecticut thanks rob. Now let's bring in chief meteorologist ginger zee who's here in Manhattan for a said ginger good morning where's this storm heading now. It is going to be adding here by tonight but let me just say it was happening around me this is Columbus Circle very busy usually as you can hear and now see the clouds. Working tirelessly because even now we had somewhere between probably seven and ten inches here in Manhattan and it's still going down. It's still blowing with the wind and that's the problem like rob was ticketed didn't let showing you now let me hadn't focus in on the heavier snow totals the lives and meager compared to what happened west of us. That's more than three feet and clothing in on form feet of snow looks like. And a cut New York the pictures there of the vehicles buried it's gonna take awhile to get out of that Newark valley New York coming in with a top hot. Total right now 44 inches Litsch filled Pennsylvania updated to 43 Philadelphia ended up with six point three inches with his. Six inches more than they saw all of last season. But once laughed about three to six or parts of New Hampshire and Maine and just far eastern Massachusetts. Says it's gonna be out here but the wind won't and that cold certainly won't look at the wind chills by tomorrow morning Burlington will Philly 912. The feels like in Philadelphia. We'll be in the single digits when you wake up on Friday morning Diane. So ginger some areas already got more snow in this one storm and they usually see all season. Yes or at least definitely last season in remembered nearest city in spend almost five years since we've seen a flood in one storm we really haven't you can feel. The excitement almost out here or in. Kind of disdain for this segment snow depending on who you are because it really has been awhile I have a two year old turning three he'd never seen it he was very excited this morning. And we'll hope with a little ones can get out there make a snowman and at least enjoy some fun that this can provide chief meteorologist changes he Forrest thanks ginger. And that storm comes during one of the busiest shipping weeks ever there are some concerns that it could delay holiday shipping but the bigger question is could delay covad nineteen vaccine deliveries. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez is at New York's JFK airport. With more on that GO good morning. Hey there Diane the snow falling here all night long and the major US airlines have moved most of their planes. Out of the storm's path it's gonna take days. To get them back into place but of course there's a question about the vaccine distribution. Now the major shippers UPS and FedEx are not specifically say how the storm in affecting operations but general turn of operation work speed is saying. He's impressed with how the companies are tracking and handling the store. Meantime hundreds of flights have already been canceled in the northeast today. And that's a big deal not just for passengers but for cargo to these passenger planes also transport packages and mail so it's very likely that the storm will cause some additional delivery delays. Now remember this is by far the busiest shipping week we're talking about three billion packages. For this holiday. Diane. Ninety of Benitez thanks for keeping track of at all for us. And the United States is reporting its deadliest day since the pandemic started with a record 3600. People in the US losing their lives to the virus yesterday. But there could be more hope on the way and FDA advisory panel is set to meet today to discuss mid Daryn as vaccine chief national affairs correspondent Tommy Thomas has more. This morning Americans one step closer to possibly having to vaccines available. And FDA advisory committee set to review would dirt as data from their clinical research trials setting the stage for the vaccine to receive emergency use authorization. Just like flies her. In documents released earlier this week would dirt as vaccine showed to be 94 point 1% effective. Across age and gender groups and just like the wiser vaccine similar minor side effects like injection site pain. Fatigue head aches and chills from a dirt out this happened a most people after the second dose. As wood door awaits authorization news of another allergic reaction to Pfizer's vaccine. This time right here in the US to help your workers in Alaska had an allergic reaction after receiving the dose on Tuesday. One was treated and released the other. Whose reaction was serious had no history of severe allergies to drugs but it's unknown if she had other allergies she was. Feeling shorter breath she was not easy. Her heart rate was elevated. And she had a red flushed rash. Around over her face and torso. The CDC advising those with a history of allergies to consult with their doctor before taking the pleasure vaccine Pfizer's vaccine already in more than 600 locations with thousands of hospital workers getting those four shots. Two million more doses expected to ship out next week. And some hospitals have discovered extra doses in some of the vials the FDA recommends healthcare providers use those action doses. But not to to pull various styles so if you have an extra in one while you can use it but don't combine two vials. Together our thanks to Tommy ominous for that report let's bring in ER doctor an ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton now. For the latest on these vaccines and factors on how concerned should we be. About these severe allergic reactions we've heard of a few in the UK and now it sounds like they're actually two in the US what do you make of that. It's something to be expected as an emergency position I've seen range of allergic reaction so many different therapeutic since out of the hospital so if something that I would expect we're giving out a new medications a large populations. And I'm agreement with the recommendations which is that each who have a history of and a lacks a strong allergic reactions that monitoring should be for at least thirty minutes after treatment. And you have a history of allergies in general are we should be monitored for at least 1010 minutes after treatment. I'm but again it's something to be expected and and something that is treatable and temporary. The UK also reported a new strain of the corona virus and what we know when you hear that at least. As a layman that that sends a lot of ideas into our heads so can the Pfizer Inman Dana vaccines. Protect against these new strains for the potential for the new strains. This is a great question and old can also even as it is even at the position when you're new strain my ears perk up and at pay attention but I have to also remind myself that naturally viruses change slightly as the transfer from person to person and those small changes we qualify as mutations. Now right now what they're finding is that many patients were in the UK suffered encoded in nineteen have a similar mutation the question is is that more transmissible. And does that cause more harm and that it's more information and more data. And right now we don't see any signs that this could prevent the virus from being effective against the vaccine so we still have the same recommendation. So there isn't its look think there is a new strain but the vaccines that we're currently approving would still be effective against. Even those new strains. Yes and this is all plausibility from the theoretical that we surmise and side of the laboratory. What I would advise patients is that when you get the vaccine your body creates a slight range of antibodies against Soviet nineteenth and those antibodies are meant to be protective against subtle changes such as this so. I do I do believe that it's still. Acted on it and LA county sides highest ever one day death poll and an unprecedented surge in cases yesterday Yuri ER doctor there. What are your biggest struggles and concerns are when you look at what's happening in your emergency room right now. We'll grand you know that I had spent first half of this year in New York City fighting fires in Queens new York and now I'm in LA. And I've seen searches that have occurred in new York and here in LA and I have to say there are many similarities many people coming into the emergency room scared your fork and symptomatic. Across the California sea at approximately 141000 people hospitalized and at the peak in New York it was about 181000 so we are getting that data that barrier and hopefully we won't break that record. Right now we're seeing in hospitals is that honestly staff members of stress are fatigued exhausted. But we're trying our best to keep up with the patient bought him. And I want to give you viewer questions well that I got on Twitter this person's asking. Y a common symptom of Kobe nineteen is loss of smell and taste to doctors know why. This is a fascinating side of Cody nineteen and something I find to be highly specific. What we theorized now is that Cody nineteen as you may know infects the cell via a receptor called the east who receptive and what we know is that all factory or smelling cells inside red nosed. Also have this for sectors of the thought process is needed a virus initial replication causes damage of those cells and our nose which causes lack of smell and taste. And many very many patients have variable length of time when to have disarmed and some a weaker tune some longer. I'm week we're just not sure how long it last specifically. All right doctor Darian sudden always great to have you thanks for answering our questions. Here. And as a vaccine is providing hope that's not without some hesitation recent surveys find black Americans are expressing higher rates of concern about getting vaccinated. Due to our nation's history of non consensual medical experimentation in the black community. So the NAACP hosted a virtual town hall last night hoping to address those fears TJ Holmes has more. A new push this morning to help African Americans in particular. Understand the corona virus vaccine seen as that key to stabilizing the pandemic. Obesity is of these clinical trials in the outcomes of these clinical trials and what the FDA requires to move to the next set danger written in. I've science and not. Or else. The NAACP. Assembled health experts quote virtual town hall that included doctor kiss me keel Corbett a researcher at the national institute of health and oh lead scientist. In the development of more during those corona virus vaccine. Doctor corporate imploring people to trust the science. Just because it has been wrap it does not mean that there has been any level of irresponsibility. In regards to this development if you know health care worker or someone on the front line who is getting the vaccine. At those honest questions. With 35%. Of black Americans saying they wouldn't get it even if it was deemed safe by scientists and 71%. Choosing to wait and see how it works for others. Black doctors are at the forefront of this renewed push to build trust and ensure safety summed opting to take the vaccine with the world watching. On a level they are in trauma though it you are eat eat them all wit. Eight we're showing it's eight and it didn't. Not enough. Though skepticism attributed to a history of medical racism in this country. The Tuskegee experiment where for forty years the government allowed hundreds of poor black men with syphilis to go on treated so scientists could study the effects. Some died when blind insane and develop other serious complications and even passed at the disease to their families. This resulted in a presidential apology the American people. Are sorry. For the loss. For the years of hurt. There was also Henrietta lacks a mother of five who in 1951 sought treatment for a tumor. She passed away later that year scientists without her consent or her family's knowledge. Harvested her cells for medical research cells so rare they lead to medical breakthroughs including the creation. Of a polio vaccine. Black communities among the hardest hit by this pandemic and in order to slow the spread of this virus and build trust doctors say these conversations we must continue. It is at no fault. Yours that he do not trust system that has done you and your S insists Bronx hundreds of years I consider to be on his eyes on the side of the science and the vaccine developers to earned admit that the trust that. And I and earnest tendon. Was the last survivor from that this piece that he died in 2004. At the age. Of 97. And to this day there are still children. All of the participants of that Tuskegee study who are still receiving a lifetime health and medical benefits from the government Diane. Sad that that was ever necessary TJ Holmes thank you. And now to Washington where congressional leaders could be close to reaching a deal on coated nineteen relief package. The deal could help millions of Americans struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. ABC's Mary Bruce has the latest Mary good morning. Diane good morning well after months of failing to reach an agreement this morning congressional leaders are finally nearing a deal that would provide much needed relief to Americans hit hard. By this pandemic overnight a Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying they are getting close but they are going to get this done. So the 900 billion dollar compromise bill on the table we'll provide 300 dollar weekly federal unemployment benefits and 600 dollar direct payments to most Americans that's roughly half the size of the check that went out to most Americans during the first round. The bill would also extend at moratorium on addictions and provide billions of dollars to small businesses. And help when vaccine distribution now to reach this compromise both sides did have to give up. On their main sticking points they aren't how hopeful that they can get things done. In the coming days and once president trump signed off on this bill it will likely take several more weeks for Americans to begin receiving and those checks so help this morning is likely on the way it's going to take a little bit more time Diane. All right Mary Bruce forest in Washington thanks very. And a few more things to know before you go Major League Baseball has announced the seven negro leagues have been elevated to Major League status. The sport was segregated until Jackie Robinson famously broke the barrier in 1947. Well now baseball's segregated error well no longer features segregated statistics. All stars are now likely to be granted the big leaguers title. Even those who were denied the title during their lifetimes. And most of us have had our fair share technical problems and zoom during the pandemic and now Queen Elizabeth fish showing us it can happen to anyone. The queen of the making virtual appearances for Windsor and one didn't go so smoothly. Changed aviator nineties. Print you have. Does it. I'm sorry. Two arms over my heart I love Steve I wasn't soul I wouldn't even give me the bad. Do justice to fit ownership. Old Aaron who are still hammer it. So the queen was back up and running soon after. Seeing royals they're just like us. And the winter storm has many schools closed in the northeast this morning despite the difficulties this year has brought one superintendent is trying to ensure a snow days still holds its magic. Doctor Bonnie Shea Gibson from Virginia even closed virtual school for students and staff yesterday. Urging families to 41 day this is serious business of growing up and instead quote. Enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires take pictures of your kids in snow hats they will outgrow my next year. And read books that you have wanted to lose yourself and but haven't had the time. She adds for just a moment we can all let go of worrying of making up for things that we missed by making sure in this is one thing our kids won't lose this year. And actually gives in will join us at 11 AM eastern right here. On ABC news live in Dayton about. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context Sen announces we'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new updates.

