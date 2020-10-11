Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Oral arguments on Obamacare underway in the Supreme Court

Good morning I'm Diana -- thanks for streaming with us in today's update Supreme Court oral arguments on the future of the Affordable Care Act are under way. At issue is whether the act's individual mandate which requires Americans to have health insurance is unconstitutional. And if so whether the rest of the law can stand without it. The ruling could have health care for tens of millions of people. Including provisions to protect those with preexisting conditions allow children to keep their parents' health care until age 26. And expand Medicaid to low income adults. That is latest challenge comes before strengthen conservative majority on the bench after justice eighty Connie Barrett confirmation last month. The Supreme Court is set to rule on the case in June. Pfizer plans to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization of its corona virus vaccine candidate as soon as next week. The company reported yesterday that that candidate was 90% effective in trials. After anti strategy says a vaccine that effective could have a major impact on every. Everything we do. The bottom line is as a vaccine. Gets more than 90% effective which is extraordinary. And will play a major role in what the outcome of this is going to date. Advisor says it's hoping to have enough doses for 25 million people by the end of the year if it does get approval. He could mean some people could see getting it by December. And the vaccine news comes as the USS new global record hitting ten million cove in nineteen cases. 59000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus the highest total since late July. Another 1181000. New US cases reported on Monday making that the sixteenth consecutive day. We've been above that 100000 mark. Says president elect Joseph Biden moves ahead with his strategy for combating the corona virus president trump is refusing to accept the results of the election. This campaign is filing lawsuits challenging ballot counts without evidence meanwhile the Justice Department official in charge of elections has resigned. After the attorney general authorize investigations into the election before the results are certified. The move is a reversal of longstanding policy. And the Vatican has released a new report on the sexual misconduct of disgraced former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick the Vatican investigation. Found that bishops cardinals and even three hopes did not take a sexual abuse allegations against McCarrick seriously. ABC news foreign correspondent in panel joins me now from London with more on this. In good morning how incriminating is this for church leadership past and present. He had good morning Diana I'm to have say this is a pretty explosive report has been long awaited it's taken two years to come pollen I think many industrial age slowly over Jew. It concludes as you say the bishops cardinals. Don't pope's downplayed or dismissed reports the McCarrick could sexually molested adults and children during his school decades in the church. I put most of the blame own Pope John Paul the second who calls was BS abides now saints who appointed McCarrick as archbishop of Washington DC in 2000 to spice having already asked for and and quarry that confirmed he had slept with seminarians a trainee priest is says -- pulled believe which carries last ditch hand written denial poked France's largely escaped censure which is of course could ensue Lange got many conservative Catholics there in the US. The report says Francis had only continued his predecessor's handling all of McCarrick until a formal altar boy alleged abuse time and Ian hasn't church reacting to this. Well look I'm the characters and am ninety believed to be living in Florida was already dutrow what hope Francis last year to hound being settlement out of court US bishops hold their annual conference later this month and of course this is going to be discussed but an initial statement on their presence has on my quote. Two Matt Erickson victims and their families and to every victims of Barbara essential piece by the clergy I express my profound sorrow and deepest apologies to the biggest next step of course is going to be trying to restore confidence in the church and its ability to be accountable. And to move swiftly against abuse allegations that's and that many wheeled down the church is ever capable of policing itself Diane. All right Ian panel in London Forrest thanks CN. I'm back here in the US their group concerns about little bit and college students a New York Times on a more than 250000. Cases. Have been reported on campuses across the country. As hundreds of thousands of students are getting ready to head home for the holiday. That's prompting fears of a super spreading Thanksgiving. Here's Stephanie Ron months. This morning concerns grow over scenes like this. This has college students prepare to head home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thousands of Milton dunes. You'll Saturday after the I wish to down's top three Clemson in double overtime a massive celebration. Some students meaning without Max is most distant car. Rezko proves you do in chains and stuff and yeah yeah just we really had a good time now and their. Sophomore nick camps and was on the field with his friends and the next morning's says one friend woke up. And tested. Positive for Hogan nineteen. Now they're both been quarantined. An incredibly immoral it is such an incredible victory and yeah this first times. She ludicrous yeah. Lowers the EO. Notre Dame says all students had to test negative the same week as the game to a tent. According to notre Dame's Coca tracker the campus is facing more than 200 active cases. This is just the latest trouble for the university. Notre Dame's president reverend John Jenkins was forced to apologize in September after he was seen mass bliss at the White House Supreme Court nomination of judge Amy Connie Barrett. Jenkins becoming one of at least fourteen attendees to test positive for Covert nineteen. Well as cases across the U west's top ten million. The New York Times finding more than 33000 have been reported at colleges since late October. And that has some public health experts are urging students not to travel home at all. We win in current shooting is not to go home. And the reason is that we now with travel currency risk Irish manager. And so we win. Refer Steve and stay on can't ask Ian UK. Virtually all Thanksgiving with European. Any Notre Dame which is anti it's full semester before Thanksgiving. Is mandating the so called exit testing for all students before they leave campus shoot any students who skip. Won't be allowed to register for classes next semester. Experts say if students are planning to travel the time to start preparing is now what. Where rioting students who is yet they are doha. That any star fourteen days changing hands and leaning campus. She limit contacts. She limits near activities. And Diane here at Rutgers University Kobe testing is not required for employees and students but it is off first. To certain groups who are working here on campus now students. Our building home to celebrate the holiday this CC said the safest option is to celebrate with only those in your household if you're not. Can be that person bring your copped the brain your plate and bring your new pencils and have your meal outdoors if you're having it indoors. We'll leave the windows open but just think those extra precautions like. Wearing a mask and keeping your tests sense Diane. Tonight Stephanie Ramos stores get tips or Stephanie. I was so many people expected to travel for the holiday airlines and airports are taking action steps to try to meet demand but also keep passengers safe GO Benitez is at LaGuardia Airport with more on this good morning GO. Hey there Diane yet we saw an uptick in travelers during the summer holidays but now it looks like Thanksgiving will be the biggest test yet. United Airlines telling us that they expect Thanksgiving week to be its busiest time since March. Adding 14100. Additional flights that week. The airline told us it is keenly aware that we are in the midst of the pandemic and a slide from the cleaning up they're already doing. They say they're preparing to swap in bigger planes as more people book seats. Now TSA says it is preparing for the rush of travelers by opening additional security lanes with more employees. To give people more room but you're still touching those bins so sanitize your hands after you go through security and remember you've got to Wear the mask the entire time. From the moment. You walk into that airport. Diane thank you Benitez at LaGuardia Airport thanks GO. And for more on staying safe for the holiday want to bring in ABC's doctor John Brownstein. Doctor Ramsey good morning agents heard. From GO there about this surge expected and travel air travels and downed planes have been less packed than usual. Throughout this pandemic sir are you concerned about this expected uptick. In holiday travel. Yeah thanks Diana I mean we are entering the heart of states in this pandemic just as we're about to get things getting so. We're seeing is exponential growth in teachers were in over a 100000 heard any it's much more than Iraq two months ago. Teachers are accelerant the testing Brower almost 10% continued effort to you about 200000 teachers offered any. At Thanksgiving. To you superimpose Thanksgiving tribal retreat no it's a major try upper respiratory incidents. This is actually how epidemic certain no flu spreads not couldn't because of Thanksgiving chop the real worry is. Now we're starting the sparks from a country can be to help system or Burma or a rise in deaths so. And that the vice release is seen as an arms and said Boortz here aren't small. Limit Schable try to stay outdoors at a safe distance and prepared you know there might need support you can keep bargaining need to do but they wanted to celebrate together. And testing isn't enough Huntsman senior ports at the White House it's not only approach is celebrating Thanksgiving and so. You really can't let you didn't achieve tree into this really major single base for spreading. And I'm when you focus on the issue with college campuses right now college students wanting to go home to their families their families wanting to see them for the holidays. Q precautions like what we're seeing at Notre Dame exit testing or having students quarantine before they come home how much can not help. Yeah. I think it can help a lot I mean this is a major concern Watson when it gives put it. Bunch of students on planes trains and automobiles. And how then bring those who barks around the country right general recommendation is that it should be coarsening. Before you know we will coordinate they travel and get a negative three days ahead of departure and take back the mission really important for fourteen days. So the challenges we got to get her students on board would best person you get a flu shot they need to reduce spending partner with others beyond her roommates and states. Maintain hygiene consistently where. Can try to do all those things. Hopefully we'll be able to reduce transmission now that you mention its wheels are in its incredibly serious and some are mandating. Exit testing system and no discredit this arts arts century measles or just recommending students they aren't that some. So many approaches it really depends on what is happening entrance a transmission in the community. Contact John Brownstein we appreciate your time today thank you. You and Estrada virus cases rise there are some concerns about people horning household items shoppers are starting to stock up rush and some stores are now putting a limit on certain products to help avoid shortages. Like we saw in the spring will Reeve has the details. With a record numbers of Kobe infections sweeping the country experts say shoppers are starting to stock up again fearing another round of shortages in stores in the coming months we obsolete or stories he shortages again grocery chain Kroger announcing on Monday it's bringing back product limits to help prevent -- shortages. Limiting purchases of toilet paper paper towels disinfecting wipes and hand soap to two per customer. Grocer AGB is also putting limits on paper products and disinfectant wipes in some of its stores again last week on a quarterly earnings call Clorox announced it is still not at a point where we can fully meet ongoing elevated demand predicting that the shortages on its whites and disinfectant will continue through the end of the year and it's not just those staples this time around experts are seeing high demand for other products as well. Now the storm works America's machines are still recovering from the first of art about how the largest selling you tired of your that while experts say it's unclear yet if the LC shortages they have seen an early surge in holiday mainstays. Especially those that are non perishable. Like boxed stuff things and canned goods and for those counting down the days until pumpkin pie some bad news for Baker's. Spices still seeing sky high sales are another category that could soon be in low supply spice category is absolutely gone through groups so we believe that during his and mend is been totally different. Buying and and the heat generation it's article when you student incessantly. This is not meant to induce a panic as we've reported before it's imperative that you plan and be prepared. Experts say that you should stock up on your non perishables your frozen items. Anything that will last you through the holidays and as far as the staple items like toilet paper paper towels. Likely this time around they will be more available because retailers are preparing for this situation. Diane let's hope so will -- we don't wanna run out of toilet paper again and it's time now for your latest science and technology headlines here's not a close are happy with that. And today's set by its new products from humble during today's online event apple is expected to unveil its first math books with the same processing chips used in the iPhone. Apple's as a new maps will be faster and use less power reports say apple could also unveiled over your head phones. Video game prices are going up for the first time in fifteen years. The industry wide effort is under way to hike the standard price of a game from sixty. The seventy dollars game makers acknowledge it's an unpopular move amid an economic crisis driven by the pandemic but they say inflation left the no choice. And get ready for a burger with no meat at McDonald's and nick Plante is about to hit the menu that Patti will be supplied by meat substitute manufacturer beyond meat the meat plant will appear early next year. On a market by market basis. As a test item those weird tech by its stand rumor has it they're coming for the chicken nuggets next. Back deal. Look pretty good I think I would try it ABC's not a cause our update thank you. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day he's. With the latest news context and analysis I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdowns. Facing have a great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.