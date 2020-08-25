Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Texas and Louisiana brace for Hurricane Laura

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update following a night of violent protests the father of a man shot by police of Wisconsin says his son is paralyzed from the waist down. Jacob Blake was shot in the back at point blank range as he leaned into his car with his kids inside. The National Guard has been deployed to support local law enforcement there as people set fires and clashed with police in riot gear for a second night. Blake is said to be in serious condition but stable the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates. And a Brooklyn Park is set to be dedicated to transgender activist Marsha. LG BTQ person and first transgender person of color. To have a New York park named after that. Johnson was a prominent figure during a Stonewall riots and remained an activist for decades. The park renovations will include an art installation honoring her announcement was made yesterday on what would have been Johnson 75 birthday. And millions along the Gulf Coast are bracing for Laura which is now officially a hurricanes. Mandatory evacuations are underway as people prepare for the storm which is expected to make landfall. As a category three hurricane for more on hurricane lowers track I'm joined by meteorologist Greg do truck. Greg looks like this storm is quickly picking up strength it is definitely into. And trying fast now it's over the best conditions Ford in the Gulf of Mexico very low shear environment which means of thunderstorms they grow around the core aren't going to be torn apart now expect over the next 24 hours. For this to form some kind of ragged eye if not. A full high here in ghosts are feeling impacts along the Gulf Coast within the next 24 hours from this storm. Here it is on the satellite now this high pressure system that's over Florida. Has definitely pushed the track just a little bit farther off to the west we're just getting a new updated now. Thankfully not changing the intensity of the winds at landfall still at a 115 miles per hour. At about midnight on Wednesday night early Thursday morning onto need be 8 o'clock in the morning to be the latest if this takes a more westerly track here's our latest in house model this had to shift a little BE since the last time we updated. But still this is farther west than the official forecast track and something I expect the official forecast track to change to what seven to eleven feet worth or storm surge. A hundred mile per hour wind gusts and possibly rain up to a foot. If you were to put this on the map comparing it to our hurricane first of all if this does make landfall in Texas it's going to be the first major hurricane since Harvey that makes landfall Louisiana it'll be the first major one to make landfall since Reid and this'll probably had impacts will be similar to read a storm surge warnings up. This is insane that seven to eleven foot storm surge stretching from southwestern Louisiana all the way almost to trinity day. Outside of Houston Houston not underneath a hurricane warning just yet. But I expect that that may change if this track to ship more east will put those wind gusts in the motion here as this system lifts off to the north and finally does make landfall again late Wednesday night early Thursday morning Port Arthur could be seen sustained winds of a 109 miles per hour back towards Houston Galveston still on the lower end of things but again if this track changes just by fifty a hundred miles over the next couple of days. You can definitely see some major impacts here along with that theory high storms are still going to see some very theory heavy rainfall over the Houston area tropical storm watch is in Lynn those hurricane warnings there should take hurricane watches go all the way now stretching on the other side of Galveston Bay for a room. You paint without papers is asking them. To play basketball or a ball. In California's Mojave Desert nearly 5000 laptops are delayed because of the shortage. But so Rome several weeks away now superintendent Baumgarten says he's become chief negotiator suddenly playing let's make a deal with computer producers ruptures and computer on the company's him this past weekend we just got a thousand computers and world district isn't alone in Clark County Nevada a district of over 327000. Students they're 79400. Laptop order. Isn't expected to ship until the end of September we. Gotten astronomical surge. In demand for laptop the supply chain was known. Anticipating her into produce this many and we are still being captured. That alarming need bringing a number of concerned citizens and charities to the tee ball. So where out. I hear it in Atlanta sat dropping off flat tops. In North Carolina dance studio owner Brittany correctly creating the laptop give it. Asking her community Joni new and old laptops and funds for refurbishment. If we're able to give 200 lap tops. Just 200 more students able to focus on their education Daryn as virtual season. So thankful to see people showing up for their communities right now and whether you have a laptop to donate or you're in the market for one. A number of cities and towns are currently running computer drives C you can check that out. There's also a great web site called everyone on dot org you type in your zip code and it will connect you to lower cost Wi-Fi offers as well as computers in your area. Something worthwhile to check out Diane. Great tips Rebecca thank you. Tick tock is suing the trump administration claiming its fifth amendment rights are being violated. President some signed an executive order giving tick taps owner Chinese company by dance. 45 days to sell tick tock. The administration says the apps access to users' location browsing and search data could allow China to access americans' personal information. The tic tac argues the executive order is not rooted in bona fide national security concerns. For more headlines in science and technology let's go to ABC's Mona clothes are update. In today's tech bikes that digital snow day museum outage yesterday Ron virtual meetings in classrooms to a halt. People in several states were unable to use a software for hours the outage disrupted classes for thousands of students learning virtually. UMass Amherst had to delay the first day of classes because of the outage and says it has resolved the issue. Amazon is expanding its cashier free check out to whole foods the New York Post reports it's slated to launch next year. It's now available in more than twenty Amazon go convenience store locations. Cameras sensors and computers allow users to avoid cashier check lines. And jeeves monster. Prices start at just under 6000. Dollars. Those air attack by Sunday and at least it's cheaper than a car and more age appropriate at a bar BG. T on Wednesday. What's age inappropriate about a Barbie Jeep army jeeps are also. Fatal little slow though exposed thanks Ghana. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and announced.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.