Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update vice president Mike pens second leading Karen pens and surgeon general Jerome Adams all got vaccinated on live TV this morning. The vice president called a speedy development of a club that vaccine and medical miracle. He also said history will record this week as the beginning of the end of the corona virus pandemic. And thanks to operation warp speed yeah thanks to a credible research companies. Thanks to their great work at the national institute of health and the great and careful work of the FDA and and the leadership of our president can operation warp speed to the American people can become. We have one hand perhaps within hours to its safe and effective corona virus vaccines for you thanks for your fans. For the vice president still stressed the pandemic is far from over and we still need to be vigilant with social distancing and mastering. Congress is set to be nearing a deal on a call that a relief package the bill would provide unemployed Americans with 300 dollars from the federal government. And all Americans would likely get a one time 600 dollars stimulus check. That's some of the holdup is over the amount of those stimulus checks the Washington Post reports president trump. Once the checks to be a bigger something Republicans have opposed the leaders of both parties say they are confident they'll get this done but they'll probably have to work. And today or tomorrow. If it does six million doses could be shipped across the country as early as Sunday with first shots being administered early next week. And that vaccine rollout can't come soon enough nearly 85 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday. As Coleman nineteen case is rise across the country. California reported more than 50000 cases yesterday alone. And there are currently zero icu beds left in Southern California. Our kidney heart time has the latest. This morning with Christmas just a week away major fears over the impact of more holiday travel despite CDC guidance not to travel. 84 million Americans are expected to travel over the next few weeks including nearly three million by air. The White House task force warning of a search upon a search. As Thanksgiving related cases collide with upcoming holiday travel this is hot spots are already developing in new York and across the southeast this CDC predicting more than 80000 people could dying in less than a month. The death toll reaching 300 in 91000. In California infections continue to skyrocket more than 52000. In one day. That's more new coal but nineteen cases that any UK France or India. We're in a very serious phase of this pandemic our hospitals our poll our emergency departments or fall our intensive care units or fall. There's just a handful of fats that are available in any given hospital at any point in time and this is not a situation that anybody. Want to be in LA county which doctor Christina Galley overseas is director of health is seeing an average of two people dying of cold lake every hour. She warns hospitals are under see each. Their lives are lost their lives are gone and their families and friends are going to have to live without them indefinitely. And this represents immense. Heartbreak immense suffering for everyone and it should be broadly felt so because it is broadly experienced by so many people in this but county. In this nation. And die and more now on the twelfth straight day of record hospitalizations. Across this country. Appeared Providence saint John's they're doing what so many hospitals across the country are doing. Popping up tents like it's trying to make more space as they prepare for this devastating holiday season and how's this for startling perspective. The last 24 hours nearly three people it tested positive for Colby every second. Two people died every minute and again. Crowded saint John's one of those hospitals just expecting it to get worse Diane scary stats candy heart tugging at Los Angeles hospital thank you. And doctor Jill Biden is now responding after not fed suggested she drop doctor from her title. Critics call the peace misogynist stick Deborah Roberts has more on what the future First Lady has to say about it. As soon to be First Lady finally speaking out about those questioning her title on the latest episode of the late show with Stephen Cole bear. Some people over easily take it upon themselves to question. That title of yours. Jittery reaction of those people. It was sacked just so proud ice. The reaction coming after a contentious op Ed published in the Wall Street Journal saying she should drop doctor Reza titles since her degree is in education and not medicine. The writer author Joseph Epstein referring to the future First Lady as you know asking any chance you might drop that doctor before your name. Doctor Jill Biden sounds and feels fraudulent not to say a touch comic. Doctor Jill Biden saying it was the tone that struck her if he called me kid oh and one of the things I'm most proud of is is my temperature it I worked so hard for her husband president elect Joseph Biden gushing about his wife's accomplishments. I got to hand her doctorate on the stage universal power. Here's your master's degree she kept going to school time while teaching united. The controversy taken to a new level by some well liked at Fox News host Tucker Carlson insulting don't divide in. Comparing her to. Sri doctor may hamper doctor Jill Biden is not a healer she done allowed to write prescriptions she would know what to do with your appendix. Doctor Jill needs reading glasses either batter she's borderline illiterate. But others racing to buy his defense including her husband's new female vice president elect Kabul Harris. Who discussed the issue what our own Bob and robbers. Your reaction when you when you read that when you heard that I was deeply disappointed. That. In 21 each money. That that kind of approach would be given it any legitimacy. Because let's be clear about it. She worked hard she racer kids she went to schools join tonight school she got degrees she earned everything she had news. This up that morning to a real issue of sexism around women's achievement. One study showing that men who earned a Ph.D. a referred to as doctor more than 70% of the time women. 49% of the time. Diane writes ever robbers Forrest thanks Deborah. And now for our science and technology headlines here's ABC's Kenneth mountain. In today's tech buyers are warning about a popular TV brand a document obtained by ABC news says the Chinese Government likely has influence over the electronics firm. TCL which makes some of the cheapest and best rated TVs on the market this has TCL may be able to collect data from consumers through a back door. Google is launching a new feature that allows users to try out make up virtually for now but feature only includes lipstick and eye shadow. And limited to just a few brands if you prefer not to try the products and yourself. You can see how they look on various models. And Pepsi fans have to mandate Coke Coke cola the company said the flavor which is Pepsi combined with hints of chocolate and marshmallow. We'll be produce stiff enough fans retreated about it. That happened quickly so Pepsi cocoa cola will be out sometime next year earlier to fight. Diana wanted to gonna bring back Crystal Pepsi yeah there was so popular mid ninety's everyone Lott did. Back to you. That was a big hit cannon mountain thank you. 