-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: White House to recommend COVID-19 booster shots after 8 months
-
Now Playing: ICUs on the brink as White House set to issue COVID booster shots guidance
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers vow to investigate Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Wall Street slips as retail sales drop in July
-
Now Playing: Airline tells crew not to duct tape passengers after unruly incidents
-
Now Playing: Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster
-
Now Playing: Wildfires in California leave path of destruction
-
Now Playing: Ex-CDC head discusses new data about booster shots for Americans
-
Now Playing: White House expected to recommend booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: Triple weather threat causes trouble in South
-
Now Playing: Residents evacuate as Caldor Fire rages in California
-
Now Playing: US military ramping up evacuation flights from Kabul
-
Now Playing: One of the US Marshals' wanted fugitives seen socializing in this home video
-
Now Playing: Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?
-
Now Playing: Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: Flight attendants training at self-defense school
-
Now Playing: Author: ‘Fires are going to happen year after year because climate change is here’