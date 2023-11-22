Abortions in US increased 5% in 2021, the final year of Roe v. Wade: Study

About 57% of abortions nationwide were performed on women in their 20s, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live