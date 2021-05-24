Accused killer Tyler Terry in custody after dayslong search

A man wanted in connection to several murders and shootings in South Carolina was taken into custody Monday.
0:52 | 05/24/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Accused killer Tyler Terry in custody after dayslong search
I am proud report and happy to report. That approximately 10:30 this morning. Voluntary was taken in the custody. By law enforcement agents. Working this hour operation for the last week and obvious I can and that's what custody slightly. No shots were fired. As was extremely Austin doll. And of course it's it's I think adds to that they had nothing to Italy's based on what he was spikes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

