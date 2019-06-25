Transcript for Accused slashes his own neck during murder trial

On Jose's designed to Celine county Nebraska courthouse where chaos broke out. As a man on trial for murder apparently tried to slash his own throat. Right inside the courtroom. Please be seated. Stay here they're all. It captured on camera. The moment murder suspect Autry trail apparently tries to take his own wife. By slashing at his throat. After just before 11:30 Monday morning right as a witness stepped up to take. Stanton and Fulton pretty fascinating everybody. At that was in the car and I got really quiet and then on the sun wants on Christmas started moving. Take ten inches. Experiencing. Georgetown independent newspaper journalists hope morale sat only true rows directly behind trail. And I just saw him make a motion for a mistaken in his red. And many fun fantasy and law enforcement. Acted upon it. Trail was taken to a hospital where he received minor stitches and was later brought back into custody. It's not clear yet what he used the sources tell us it might have been part of a razor. I'm going to you just. To order you should disregard. The outbursts that you heard this morning. And to not consider it. In your deliberations. At the end of the trial. Trail and his fiancee daily Boswell are accused of luring 24 year old Sydney moved on a tender date then killing her and dismembering her body. Judge Vicki Johnson or the trail remain in handcuffs for the rest of the trial. Now neither she nor attorneys on either side of this case brought out the possibility of a mistrial as the jury is scheduled to return to the courthouse Tuesday. An idea. In what we're Nebraska I'm Jose's Josiah and you're watching ABC news life.

