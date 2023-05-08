Activists, bipartisan lawmakers battle for gun reform in Texas

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal reports from Texas on gun control activists, family members still reeling from losing loved ones, and bipartisan lawmakers hoping their partnerships could usher in change.

May 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live