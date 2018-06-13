Transcript for Actor handcuffed by law enforcement claims he was racially profiled

And when the police officers LAPD west valley division thank you so much for doing your job dearest love his freezing the LE PD for proving his innocence. But he suing BLA county sheriff's department. The actor was handcuffed in detained at the Americana shopping mall. After he was thought to be one of three home burglary suspects. And LAPD and sheriff's department burglary task force chased them from her San a to the Glendale galleria. They fled police as a loft was going to get his parking ticket validated. That's when he heard police tell and to freeze. As Bihar sleeping. You know from haven't gone pollute. You know he's just this is -- Hannity and slams in the ground in the union that you know it it wears on my peace of mind. Loves girlfriend was waiting near the park in exit for him to hurried back she says police approached her car with guns drawn. Kelly I didn't do anything if something I'm confused that is happening so basket I have tattoos. Try to reconcile the please you just get out of your car the sheriff's departments as love it looked like one of the suspects and was detained based on probable cause. LE PD officers brought him to the west Philly police stations love says they checked the surveillance video at the Americana and at the Apple Store. Proving he was bare and not involved in the burglary and pursuit he was released several hours later. Assuming that I release but was valued it was like hey you know there's no words to describe this income means. Club. At least at least we did is give you arrive. Love is suing the sheriff's department on the grounds of false imprisonment and false arrest. His attorneys believe he was racially profiled a situation that affects many people it is about the administration of justice. And how there are two different standards. Love's attorneys say because law enforcement focused on their client the burglary suspects got away. In Glendale Melissa McBride ABC seven Eyewitness News.

