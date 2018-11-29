Transcript for Adnan Syed hearing

It goes without saying that convicted killers routinely try to appeal their convictions sort of get new trials but in the case of at non side a Ed. This case has been amplified bear very popular podcast which drew the attention of millions of listeners. Almost twenty years after the body of a would bomb high senior turned up in Lincoln Park the ex boyfriend convicted of strangling him and Lee. Continues to maintain his innocence at non science bid for a new trial now rests with Maryland's highest court. At issue is why say it's trial attorney never contacted a possible alibi witness who could've placed him at a public library at the time of the victim's death. Now the state claims it may have contradicted science alibi and that witness may have just been trying to help them avoid prosecution. The attorney in question Cristina Gutierrez subsequently died leaving the court to decide if she. Violated her client sixth amendment right now whether so I did she get a new trial. The court could take months before returning with its decision Jeff Hager you're watching ABC news lives.

