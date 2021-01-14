Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Adorable baby seal soaks up sun at North Carolina beach
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:45","description":"A juvenile seal took some time to catch some rays on the beach in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75250209","title":"Adorable baby seal soaks up sun at North Carolina beach","url":"/US/video/adorable-baby-seal-soaks-sun-north-carolina-beach-75250209"}