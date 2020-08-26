Transcript for Aerial footage shows scorched hills in Colorado

Allied Arab. Its bid. For gold higher degree. And in the back we've got awarded only barely got. Out. Billups struck out what your Black Hills South Dakota rules or it's Bob Ehrlich called job site. Our rob what the what the candidates boarded. Peoria quiet up horse division shelves. Fired. Other core quiet or toxic edit there. Isn't protectionist or last I fired ridge over us sure yeah. A little bit of heat up but a few pockets here. Well actually fires have sir there's little. Residual. Some sort of look at good spirit all. Want there. Or. So far out of a spotter over this all our lives who wrote drainage reduce. Also. There. Oh. Record cold. Secure. Your. Sister so. Bridge which. War. Troll. That's brokerage and it's. Secret is work it there are secure each. House show. This law there. Oh. Oh. Operations here. So this was critical piece here 45 is folks all of us. The five. Sobbed nurtures us. Work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.