Before and after: Walking tour of Pacific Palisades illustrates wildfire destruction

A photographer captured a sunny May 2024 day in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Eight months later, they walked the same route, illustrating the catastrophic damage caused by the Palisades Fire.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live