Transcript for Aftermath of El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

Yeah. Everybody welcome to the briefing her mom Devin Dwyer a Washington great to have you with us on this Tuesday a lot to get to today. If it's having from the fallout from those two shooting massacres over the weekend we'll talk to our teams on the ground voices. In this new gun safety debate coming up also were just getting in. A brand new poll from Quinnipiac University the first national political poll in the wake of last week's second democratic debate we'll tell you. Who's up who's down who's on top right now in that race for the White House and saying goodbye to a literary legend will take a look at tore Toni Morrison's life. As well but I'd like to start a down and El Paso, Texas we're joined now by a passing up at El Paso County commissioner David stout who represents the precinct. Out where this shooting took place also. Where president from visited back in February David it's great to see you in our condolences again to you and I your community. How re all doing today. Well you know are there where where we're still struggling you know this is. Very resilient community. But this is something that's that's going to be very hard to to come back from we will. But it's it's released and it's it's really soon I think you know. Yesterday we just received a list of all the folks have lost their lives. In this tragedy and can now be funeral. Planning starts and then we're looking at just how how the community can move forward together and best support to victims and their families. President trump is planning to visit Don El Paso and Dayton Ohio tomorrow as well to show his support. And expressed his grief with the victims you just talked about our commissioner. Do you have any sense of what he will do who he will meet with do you plan to see him how will he be welcomed down there. In I I don't plan to see him I'm not sure what his itinerary is going to be I've heard rumors about. You know things about him wanting to meet with the victims' families and then maybe. Going to the hospitals. But in and I think that this community is. You know still still a lot of pain and others are thinking wound that is still open here and a lot of us feel like his presence in this community tomorrow. It's just going to be throwing Salton that wound you know regardless what happened here on Saturday. He has constantly demonized and vilified. He's the type of people there live in this community values. Started his campaign by calling Mexicans rapists and murders. He questions the credibility of a federal judge just because of the fact that he's Mexican. You know he is treated. Hundreds or thousands of times talking about this pose an invasion on behalf of the Hispanic people. And I can and just a couple of days ago we heard him at a rally when he was. Gas folks what do we do. But these immigrants and somebody yelled out shoot them he laughed at. Regardless of what happened here on Saturday I don't understand why in the world. Anybody would think to be a good idea for him to be in El Paso. Texas. It sounds like got a lot of your fellow El Paso ones are also feeling that way as well. It commission herself before we let you go is there anything that our viewers can do to support your community do you want us. To take away if we could do to help. Well I deny I think by. Folks lifting up their voices in and talking to their own elected officials. Both on the federal level and at a state level to start. Really. Asking for changes in this country when it comes to gun violence. Denouncing. Patriot denouncing racism denouncing domestic terrorism. Recognizing it for what it is then and really in for for us here in El Paso you there live if people. Funded in the hearts students and donate. Money there there is video paso community foundation. Has stated fund that has been set up and if anybody would like to help that way I think this committee would would really appreciate. Your. Appreciate you sir thanks for your time El Paso County commissioner David stout thank you David. I'd Dayton's mayor Nan Whaley was also speaking out today on the state of her community just days after this double tragic shootings. Here's what she had to say about the state of her community right now and the president's visit tomorrow to Ohio. He you know he's made this bed he's got to lie in you know yet that you. I'm his rhetoric has been painful for many in our community. And I think that people should stand up and say they're not happy about. But I'm disappointed with his remarks I mean I think they've evolved don't really short he mentioned my gun issues one time. I think you know watching the president the past few years pitches guys he's been. Let's go to the White House are Jordan Phelps is there she's been talking to administration officials. A today Jordan they're really in a tight spot on this one they say the president is going as the president of all people. But it's so clear the raw emotions. Around his rhetoric and these shootings. Seven normally in cases like this it's a no brainer for a president to go to these places an act as a console or in chief. But as you just heard there from the mayor of Dayton and from that commissioner. There many people in these communities who do not welcome the president's visit tomorrow and White House officials will privately acknowledge that this is complicated the planning for this. The White House has been stamped on releasing. He tells them around this trip mostly because DeVon they're still pulling it together this is not a president who likes to run in to protesters and those who oppose him. So it's hard for him to go to a place like El Paso and boy toaster tractors. But DeVon White House W Press Secretary hoping gently tell us this afternoon that the president and the first later determined to make this visit. They want to share firsthand in the sorrow. And an anger of those people in needs communities as they attempts to heal. I'm Jordan standby. Certainly will be worth following that tomorrow wanna bring in a couple people this conversation now Raoul Reyes. I as an attorney journalists city USA today can trigger who has spoken out. About what happened in El Paso it's great to see use or also or bring in professor Brian Levin. Director of the center for the study of hate and extremism are a California state university in San Bernardino which is is seen its own tragedy. I do to gun violence think you both for being here a rolling start with you you wrote in a column today pretty compelling that. Odd that so many in the Hispanic community see this puree and right now it's open season. On the Tino and is this something that you say it's been felt for the past two years but just been sort of burst into the open with this episode tell us about it. Show I absolutely believe that and to be honest I'm being Frankie it it gives me no pleasure saying that but. But the reality is that you know community leaders and advocacy groups they have been sounding the alarm for several years about the the dangers of this type of rhetoric coming from the White House. Coming from his supporters and this weekend we see the tragic consequences where Latinos are being massacred. In a city that's 80% Latino. And when you step back and look at things system a broader perspective. When you have policies that treat immigrants as sub human. When you are constantly putting forth rhetoric that demonize as a scapegoat let the others. White Nationalists are emboldened and they feel that they can act and obviously within that one individual data and the result is this. Horrendous lacked a loss of life. And if this isn't a city that is normally one of the safest major cities in the United States. El Paso last year had fewer homicides in the entire year. Then they did on just one day on Saturday and as someone who's from El Paso mind my whole family it is a reserve from El Paso. I cannot tell you how personal it is how how rough this is part community and help pass is a very kind strong. And loving city but this is the type of event this left consequences and generations of a past wins. And it is is is Google is just almost indescribable feeling the sorrow that. An eye and everyone in El Paso is feeling today. And it's it's terrific and it's so important to hear that our role thank you for that a professor eleven when I ask you open season. How much he knows you just heard it from row ray as it does that there itself out. In the data you've been looking at this sort of from an impartial point of view what what do the numbers say on hate in America right now. Yeah we'll talk about and pilots you don't crack we'll start we BR. Store between fifteen Bure 299. That was. The previous years and you inquiry did you teleport. Actually you know we were up. Then what it could reach forty for the next year and he's seven and said he would let me do you delay. We did a survey of thirteen of the largest American cities. In those penny rose 9% for the consecutive years. Let's don't came right behind white people with regard few. How. Frequently they were attacked. However what they think it. Entertain you know we urged a news about political leaders. When when cat trump launched his campaign principal originally about Latinos. Or did not well then however November 2016. What's the worst rain scrambling fourteen years have seen a model. Standards are now. Sure close by the way this past decade. Which grew at the highest climb during got. And mark which was the worst mom. Anti Latino crime. And to see you draw a direct line between and there are president trumpet and the spike in heat. It is in is there any error research since you've done Ernie understood more understanding as to why is this. You know he has worked in this country for decades. Presidents of all prisoners stripes. Is it just that they feel people feel emboldened and empowered because of who's in the White House to act Donna. You don't or are you predict and we're diagnostic is as everyone would like but I am pretty compelling correlation. We saw a spike in anti and Malcolm hate crimes. Immediately after the Muslim proposal that was 23%. Above despite we saw the chart track I days earlier. President Bush spoke tolerance towards Muslims. Six days after 9/11 hate crime drop quite who earned the next day into third next year against Muslims and Arabs. So we. Coral elation and what it told us is when they're armed and there's political leaders. Leader when he wants to champion Sergi but by the time. November 26 game around won the election and hate crimes like the biggest light. We didn't entitled you know and again we shall enter would you hate crimes like and read what were in week sixteen. Or were deported 47. Twice seventeen we seeing in hard data about 9%. They hate crime Americans need to re order. Our report entrance you know but I I think you're a big rigs near language barriers cultural third truck leak. Bearden upwards tasting so I think they're not directly hire one when he got. Real briefly. White supremacist comments are. Not. Alone. Cut exceeded. All homicides. And extremists of all eyes for all of last year and more consecutive annual increase trip entitled I dirt like white supremacy. This definitely it spitzer's stunning it is this statistical picture is stunning we hear hearing in Washington on Capitol Hill when the FBI officials are testifying their sound any alarms it does seem sometimes like it's falling on deaf ears. Op press eleven thanks for that one of the next year old Reyes for the last thought here is there anything. As the president heads to your hometown tomorrow in El Paso is there anything that can make that visit worthwhile. Is there anything that to make that does it worthwhile at this point the only thing that to me activism worthwhile. Is in my view if he canceled it right now the city of El Paso needs to grieve with dignity they need to figure out how they and move ahead. That the president is going to outsell paso basically for a photo op. We know who this president is the last time and by the way the last time the First Lady went down to that to the border areas when she went a jacket that had. I don't care do you so the president has no constructive purpose being in El Paso. The people in this city about past and reject his his words his hateful acts so I I don't think there's going to be anything that can come out of it then possibly. Justin optics and I wanna leave you with one statistic the professor is right. He hate crimes against appeals are vast aspects among immigrants are are under reported so those numbers are likely. Higher but right now according to the the pew sit Pew Center. 54% of American Latinos say they worry it just about their place. In the United States they say that it's harder just to exist as a lets you in the United States and when you have more than half of the country's largest minority group. Reporting that that we don't even feel welcome more comfortable existing here. That is a problem for the entire nation. It sure is wrong wrist thank you so measured attorney journalists USA today contributor El Paso native are also our thanks to Brian Levin. Dirk for the same for study and hate and extremism at California State University. We're moving on up two days after those massacres occurred there is talk about among a growing number of Republicans about legislative remedies to gun violence and hate in this country. Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio today unveiled his proposal suggesting that red flag laws could be part of the solution meanwhile. But in Illinois and Republican congressman Adam can singer. Says after opposing background checks expanding background checks for years in fact confederate voting against them. He now says today I believe it's time for universal background checks for gun purchases raising the age. To 21 as well banning certain high capacity magazines can zinger himself. I military veteran in a short time ago another Republican Pete king of New York. Joined democratic leader Chuck Schumer a New York City. Of all places for this call to action on guns and a message to president trump as well tickle us. It would be great president well would tell leader McConnell to put it on the floor. I was surprised that pitching on its. We. You know you. Quote or hit specific objection. Get out with different. Or could it through this. These particular people would. Get. You'd be back. Card Catherine folders or capital of the reporters here so have we reached a critical mass with Republicans some high profile names get onboard he and his background check does you'll remember that the house passed two background check those in February and they went to the senate. And so you here at Peking thing we should get those bills on the floor well Mitch McConnell is the one this is a Republican from problems in the senate exactly Mitch McConnell. Can bring those bills to the floor which speaker Pelosi has urged him to do and now and it's calls for him to do that he said. That he wants that Republicans and Democrats to work in a bipartisan way and listen to what the president said in his or. Just yesterday. And back to Jordan felt that the White House can assure you caught up at the senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway a short time ago you Astor. Whether the president in fact wants Mitch McConnell to break the logjam bring up those background check bills. When she tell you. Yet Kellyanne Connolly did call for members of congress to come here to the White House and talk to president trump. About solutions so when I asked her if that meant she wanted to Mitch McConnell took call members of congress. Back into session break that August recess she said that's up to Mitch McConnell so they're not going so far as to call for that but they are saying that the president is open to talking about a host of for. A little sorry Jordan Phelps at the White House thank you so much Catholic polish thank you for your reporting. What are the other topics the president brought up in his addressing the nation yesterday was the issue of mental health the president. Singling out mental health this one area that he would like to work on first. Telling the nation this. As one reason why it's part of the problem. We must reform our mental health laws to. Better identify mentally disturbed individuals. Who may commit acts of violence. And make sure those people. Not only get treatment but when necessary. Involuntary. Confinement. Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger. Not to gun. That could add that comment won the support of the National Rifle Association the only state and they put out since. The dual tragedies over the weekend we can put that up to NRA says they welcome the president's call. To get at the root causes of their horrific acts in this country there are supportive. I've taking steps to address what they call. Did people were danger to themselves or others in not having access to firearms that. Is seen as a real concern right critics of the president who point out that. The president himself took steps parolee in Forney seventeen to roll back protections. I've keeping people would mental health issues from receiving guns and in fact. Other critics point out that mental health. In this country is actually not the root cause of the problem tick a look at these numbers of gun violence gun deaths here in the United States compared. I tell other countries with high levels and mental illness and mental illness being treated. This is from the journal of American Medical Association April this is from 4016 obvious the United States are very high number. A firearm deaths over 37000. Concur oval numbers. No were to be found here much lower levels in these other countries. Suggestion that perhaps the the issue isn't mental health but rather guns that's in fact with the American Psychological Association said in a statement yesterday they blasted president trump. For routinely blaming mass shootings. I'm mental illness stigma ties seen people. With mental illness the same or search is shown that only very small percentage of violent acts are committed by people were diagnosed with or are in treatment for. Mental illness or for more now on the sort of bring in Dr. Joseph park she's the co chair have been medical director institute at the national council for behavioral health. Joseph thanks so much for coming in your organization released a report today titled mass violence and America causes impacts. And solutions. What was your big bottom line. All our bottom line is that mental illness is not. One of the bigger major causes. Mass finally United States. Our second bottom line is this isn't about mental illness this is about social. It. Britain's former Roman feeders not a mental illness. And these are major causes that are driving. The other major bottom line who's gonna be one solution that can help us get as well this comes can take a lot of different solutions this is really public school. Well. And what's it what's your take doctor parks by about what can be done certainly mental Health Net is a component. Of these Nashua beans and you gotta be a sick person to carry out something like this are least common sense would tell us that. But where does the mental health treatment fit in and what more resources do need to be added to that to support all Americans are health. Well more so the more immediate things that can be done aren't expansion of extremists protection won't. Otherwise known as red flag boss I believe current leaders around ten perhaps they are happy with and where everyone who's. Concerned that someone would be dangerous or about using done. Not related to nine little they could just feet off. You won't they're angrier at the feet credence. Can go to the court and if the charges repeated their firearms temper or move. This is common practice in cases of domestic violence. There's a due process than ball so it's not permanent removal. A lot of states that have these orders not everybody knows you think there needs to be public education. And it needs to be available and all the states. Second policeman during the could be an expansion. Use of Brooke assessment and management teams. These are mixed teams that are involved attorneys. Law enforcement professionals to help people. That are based insurance pools or workplaces. But he individual communities that it investigate these cases on an ongoing basis as people become worried about others. And they they can beat your useful. On the mental health side there there are there are some cases were clearly mental illness want to somebody had mentioned some patients. But those are fairly or you're we have completed when you're always. Yeah I figured if it I do here doctor parks and of the big bottom line might take away from your report movie that the summer is that we just simply need more information shared. We need more people getting treatment more information shared appropriately with authorities. And that we do have. Quite a ways to go off fascinating report mass violence in America by the national council for behavioral health co chaired by doctor Joseph parks think he's so much sir for coming in. Appreciate your time. Apple a day after Wall Street had its worst showing of the year a jittery. Over this trade war with China today another round of tit for tat the Chinese. Have announced that they have halted US agricultural purchases and warned of additional tariffs. In response to president trumps threat caught in the middle of all of this. Is America's farmers. The US farm bureau in the past 24 hours has called this a body blow to their farmers warning that many. Families out they're simply can't take this any longer basically begging president trump. To do something about it and we are joined now by someone on the front lines. Of this agricultural war with China Jon Kiefer is a soybean farmer out in Illinois he has. Owned and operated the key for farms there for years a farm in soybeans oats. Another fine things honey and 500 acres John thinks so much for coming in you have been someone who has spoken about. The importance of taking nine China tough line on China you've been very patient on that. How are you feeling now is this this fight has taken another turn. Well I'm not happy that we're losing even more of our exports to China. I think I would like many farmers thought that president trump might be able to look. Put some pressure on China and actually win this trade were but is becoming quite obvious now that's going to be long drawn out affair. What what's your message to president trump on back here inside the beltway is he. Weighs whether or not to actually go forward with those new tariffs on September 1 you think that's a good idea. Well I didn't exactly support him when he started the trend where we're China over into it so now I gotta reform to win but to eat you could throw us a bone here week. We have export markets with Canada and Mexico. We need to push to get the US MTA approved so that we can. At least say what other exports reached out he has and completed a goal of negotiating without agent partners he turned on the TPT but. Well if he's thrown shied away which is roughly one point three billion consumers for eight products give us something else. You're right now we've got to us secretary Purdue he's really Karen a lot of work for the American farmer. More you'll get we billion dollars in you're getting billions of dollars and eighty says he has your back he'll give you another round of hard cash infusion Indians needed is that going to be enough. Well. Nobody knows until we got a dollar 65 for last year which you know you quick math and edit to what soybeans workers what they. Used to be came out pretty good. They've announced a program this year that might be administered and three different payments. So for most farmers we plant in the spring we put a lot of money how we get a reward much later. So we don't know how exactly does all gonna hurt us we have now the promise that more trade aid coming. I think that can help rural community that's gonna help put bankers cities. But farmers like near argued near their end of their lifespan on farming out. How long do we want to put up when we decide eventually throw in the towel retire. Like people looking at the stock market I don't wanna see my network shrink here in the final years at Mike her. And a or hang hang tight John Kiefer we appreciate your view from out there are outside the beltway thank you for joining us thanks for talking to its past few weeks have been. Feed that's your perspective we appreciate that very much and good luck to you out there in the farm sir thank you. You're very welcome. I just moments ago here we got our first glimpse at the post debate balance after the Democrats face stop in Detroit are Adam Kelsey. Is here with our political team with the big numbers out of this is the first time we're getting a sense of who is up who is down after that they would democratic primary voters think. And here we are here's the horse race. Biden still on top look at war. Yeah Elizabeth Warren seems to be the big winner after that second round of debates we see it not just in this top finds DeVon but. When he's Democrats democratic leaning independents are asked who they felt perform the best the second round of the news of the debate Elizabeth Warren was the top finisher which went out there right here look at that. So it breaks she had the whole first night debate stage to herself people may remember on. CNN Biden was sandwiched between Harris. And Booker on night two. Much more contentious nit picky debate heavy on health care said they didn't fare as well corn in this poll. Yeah perhaps because things were a little bit more combative and that the viewers at home felt like there was no winner to come out of that second what's your particular from the strollers emergency numbers in their report could well I think the views that debate bounces real as a we're talking about it does it is it isn't something necessary leaned last step and we sought from Kabul Harris after that first round of debate she's come back to earth now 7% in this round. And also look at how people are paying attention to the race Elizabeth Warren faring very well. With those poll respondents who say that they're paying a lot of attention 25% of those who were paying attention support her. Those who are not paying attention Elizabeth Warren falls that's not deserve fourteen she keeps steam. Powers we go into the censors there is that I'm Chelsea thanks to recommend our morning abcnews.com finally they were seen. I farewell to Nobel Prize laureate also Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Toni Morrison's. Best known for her novel beloved she was the first African American woman to win the Nobel prize in literature. She was 88 passed away she was awarded the presidential medal of freedom there by president are Barack Obama. Or thank you so much for joining us you're a packed show today integration rumor here pretty 3:30 eastern time 53630. Islam Devin Dwyer Washington. 600.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.