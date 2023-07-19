Alabama officials: 'Investigation is not over' into Carlee Russell disappearance

The 25-year-old called 911 to report a toddler on the highway near Hoover, Alabama, before disappearing for two days.

July 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live