Transcript for Alaska all-female vaccination team

An all female team of medical professionals in Alaska tracked by plane sled and snowmobile through sub zero temperatures to safely deliver the cove in nineteen vaccine to people in need. They're just one of the many teams helping to make Alaska the state with the most Covert nineteen vaccinations per capita in the entire country. Arcana whitworth has their story. One bill to fly further north and a rugged territory. We were old sense. Prowler to get into this tiny little plane we were all willing. Slid and we needed to. With just a few hours of daylight in sub zero temperatures doctor vanguard to nurses and pharmacists have no time to waste. Once they landed villagers dried out to them on snowmobiles. The women were low that they misled and are pulled the rest of the way into the village. It was semi noted that I've never been to any of these villages. So let's cut and adventure can trigger alone where's the town here and it's where we gotta go and yeah we trusted the driver and they don't. Weeding presented by the village community health aides practitioners or chats. They eat are made in the villages in there on the front lines of health care in these rural hard to access community. Where has the eyes didn't years how far providers. Some 550. Chaps are spread out over a 107 deal rural Alaskan villages. Their relationships with the elders in for sun. The ability to speak the native language is essential to provide the right care for these locals. And yearning to be angry to leave their doors please. Founders. And greeted you don't speak English you couldn't bring this still didn't know what they're saying. Villagers that hand descends to the clinic and released in the bitter cold to be vaccinated they come to the clinic and summit marriage tax. Well god had any nation the paperwork setting where we get theirs will be sentenced screen patient and they just. Come you know I want to get there. That leaves you unity and went back and hand me trying to take care asbestos begin this some elders unable to reach the clinic themselves and require home visits. It nursing home. Go Allison harm our justice was what Matt yeah prepared them back meeting ground and the ways that she did not live to. How did. And then meet queen village clinic and the house yet to make certain that mark and didn't really pretty easy. Do you worry about than he actually pretty neat games and I have been. Correct exactly yeah so what we would still. If she had her chronic so he's live Margaret there. What we regretted it may. Flipped a bubble wrap. My nurse held at poster her body. We thought that snow machine to get over it get oh lead then. Yeah. Me. Their well we did we get the best we could we had to come up with and the moment we made it work and we had a really good time together and. On this day they traveled hundreds of miles fascinating 65 people. These women are part of a larger health care team sending people into the Arctic several times a week to service these eleven villages and efforts like this are happening across the last frontier. Alaskan state senator Donny Olson was vaccinated near his home in world pool event there. I think it's just a level of commitment to health corporation the court Miller worked for the health corporation have. Trying to get this lifesaving vaccine or the computer put your elderly. And the people that are most vulnerable its knowledge they could look at that are out there. Nurses like Darrell bock in Homer, Alaska often fly to service villages several times a week. But during the winter the weather doesn't always allowing itself they rely on the unfavorable seats. You know yourself it is possible. And remembered and frankly this is Alaska this is something that you know we're just we have unpredictable weather here this is just something where you. This year we've. Yeah. Much windier days weeks normally. So. That's that are challenge are getting over here. Captain Kurt Jackson navigated treacherous waters to deliver five nurses. Hands only vaccine I just albums it's gonna be a credible bumpy ride in this country clutches blue box a little bit more animals in the boat starts at taking big. Thirty degree swinging a mean it's pounding through so I tried to go slow as possible to get them through I really should stay put them. Because eight they really except those costs and again you know there are people who quote portrait. Yeah take chances. In. America. I remember people right now stop friends. Took chances and added and Paris time. They arrived safely and still live via I was definitely emotionally choked up feeling like this was a moment where we kind of are starting to do something positive here. It's all part of the commitment these health care professionals make to service the rural villages that are mostly cut off from the rest of the world. But not forgotten about. Thanks again at Wentworth and thanks and congratulations to that team. Of women upsurge is doing amazing work.

