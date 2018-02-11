Transcript for Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources

Actor Alec Baldwin was placed under arrest after police here in New York City said he punched a guy who tried to take a parking space that Baldwin was hoping to reserve for himself. This alleged assault happened right outside Baldwin's home in the east village. Baldwin was placed under arrest taken to the NYPD -- sixth precinct police cities facing a possible charge of assault in the third degree. Caricature ski ABC news New York.

