Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources

More
The actor is in custody and expected to be charged with assault after punching someone after what officials described as a dispute near his East 10th Street home in New York City's East Village.
0:25 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources
Actor Alec Baldwin was placed under arrest after police here in New York City said he punched a guy who tried to take a parking space that Baldwin was hoping to reserve for himself. This alleged assault happened right outside Baldwin's home in the east village. Baldwin was placed under arrest taken to the NYPD -- sixth precinct police cities facing a possible charge of assault in the third degree. Caricature ski ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58931196,"title":"Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources","duration":"0:25","description":"The actor is in custody and expected to be charged with assault after punching someone after what officials described as a dispute near his East 10th Street home in New York City's East Village.","url":"/US/video/alec-baldwin-arrested-punching-stranger-fight-parking-spot-58931196","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.