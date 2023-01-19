Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' film shooting

The film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was killed in the on-set shooting.

January 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live