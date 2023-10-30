Alex Toussaint on new book: 'I wanted to just take time to share my story'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with senior Peloton fitness instructor and motivational teacher Alex Toussaint about his new book "Activate Your Greatness."

October 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live