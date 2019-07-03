Transcript for Alex Trebek reveals cancer diagnosis

He's guided contestants and fans through countless questions. Let's have some fun here comes the jet around. And answers for more than 35 years as host of jeopardy welcome to America's favorite answering question game. But now he's sharing his own personal uncertainty. ST each for pancreatic cancer diagnosis now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm gonna fight this the seventy year old posted this video in the straightforward told with a touch of humor that fans have grown to a door I plan to beat. The low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told I have to because under the terms of my contract. I have to host jeopardy for three more years doctors say there's no screening test for pancreatic cancer because it's so rare. And it's one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose because it progresses so quickly this is a rare but aggressive type of cancer it's one of the leading causes of cancer death. And often it's not caught until it's at a late stage the majority of cases are diagnosed when it's birdie spread. This morning friends and fans are offering their support. Wheel of fortune host pat say Jack says on Twitter he saddened to hear the news book quote. There is no one I know who is stronger in more determined and I would never bet against him and Jeffrey star contestant Ken Jennings writing. Al extra back is in a way the last Cronkite authoritative reassuring TV voice you hear every night almost to the point of ritual. So help me. Keep the faith. And will win. We'll get it done. Thank you. Doctors say there is hope when it comes to pancreatic cancer more than 1000 clinical trials are underway to fight the disease facing many are showing progress.

