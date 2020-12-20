Transcript for Alleged ‘advocate for pedophilia’ arrested for kidnapping

It took several law enforcement agencies across the nation to arrest this man four year old Nathan Larson of Virginia. According to detectives were seen kidnapped a twelve year old Fresno girl. After chatting with her on social media apps he tried disguising a rat the airport to avoid questions. Larson made her Wear a long hair written wig to Alter her appearance in make her look older. He also told her to act as though she was disabled. Detectives with the central California Internet crimes against children known as the eye tack able to locate the pier and the were in the eight year. They need a plan to bring them into custody during a layover in Denver where an FBI agent arrested works in and rescued the miter. Detectives also made a disturbing discovery. This is a man who runs a website which encourages they're reaping a children. And sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped. A website that New York needed bell Dell Marcy tried to get checked dale. She used social media to spread a weird it's children Larson contacted counterweight to Dell mossy and told her their stories. I'd want me or. More. He would be she only rude to them dismissed it would call me. Larson ran for office in 2017. Seeking a position in the Virginia house of delegates its platform included the legalization of incest and sex with a minor SARS. This is a clip of an interview he gave when he read and for office. Have you had sex with somebody under the age of eighteenth. Larson committed a federal crime in 2008. After sending the Secret Service a DT real email threatening to kill the president of the United States. He served fourteen months of this sixteen month sentence. Larsen now faces five felony charges in Fresno county that carry the potential life in prison with rule. I hope that he goes to prison. And at the very least it doesn't go to prison really deserves EI. Psychiatric unit. Now investigators believe that Larson meat had victimized other children. They're asking anyone who might know anything to do the Fresno county sheriff's office and hall are also urging parents to keep a close eye on their children and the web sites they visit. For now in downtown Fresno Gilbert Maggie an ABC thirty action news.

