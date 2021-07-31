Alligator found in Texas home hot tub

More
Police caught and removed an alligator found in the homeowner's backyard hot tub in Texas.
1:02 | 07/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alligator found in Texas home hot tub

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Police caught and removed an alligator found in the homeowner's backyard hot tub in Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79180119","title":"Alligator found in Texas home hot tub ","url":"/US/video/alligator-found-texas-home-hot-tub-79180119"}