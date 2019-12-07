Amazon gears up for Prime Day

More
The two-day shopping bonanza exclusively for Prime members starts July 15th.
0:42 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon gears up for Prime Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"The two-day shopping bonanza exclusively for Prime members starts July 15th.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64283705","title":"Amazon gears up for Prime Day","url":"/US/video/amazon-gears-prime-day-64283705"}