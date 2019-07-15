-
Now Playing: Dozens of immigration, labor groups lead Prime Day protest
-
Now Playing: How Amazon's competitors are slashing prices on Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Warning issued ahead of Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: How to throw your dream wedding for less
-
Now Playing: Uber Copter has landed
-
Now Playing: Amazon gears up for Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Anticipation for the return of Amazon Prime Day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals to make your summer sizzle
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: July 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: Amazon workers planning strike on Prime Day
-
Now Playing: Billionaire dies in helicopter crash in Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross' flag sneakers following complaints from Colin Kaepernick
-
Now Playing: Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns
-
Now Playing: Fisher-Price urges consumers to stop using sleeper on some play yards
-
Now Playing: Retailers offering big bangs for consumers' bucks for July 4 holiday
-
Now Playing: Facebook launches new digital currency
-
Now Playing: Subscription rental companies offering more choices for your home
-
Now Playing: Amazon facing lawsuit over Alexa 'eavesdropping'