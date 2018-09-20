Amazon unveils smart microwave and new FireTV Recast

More
The company unveiled 70 new devices and features on Thursday afternoon.
0:51 | 09/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon unveils smart microwave and new FireTV Recast
Yeah. Here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57974062,"title":"Amazon unveils smart microwave and new FireTV Recast","duration":"0:51","description":"The company unveiled 70 new devices and features on Thursday afternoon.","url":"/US/video/amazon-unveils-smart-microwave-firetv-recast-57974062","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.