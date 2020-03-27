Now Playing: Senior scientist at primate research center explains his role in fighting coronavirus

Now Playing: Street musician’s soothing song echoes through deserted French Quarter

Now Playing: Drone captures empty Chicago streets

Now Playing: New York State Governor Cuomo says the novel coronavirus will ‘change the nation’

Now Playing: John Stamos ‘It’s a Small World’ family sing-along doesn’t go as planned

Now Playing: New Rochelle takes drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus

Now Playing: Helping hands: Finding a brighter side in the midst of a pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Athletes keep their heads in the game with sports on hold

Now Playing: The new normal: How to ease financial strain

Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19

Now Playing: New coronavirus app aims to show more complete pandemic picture in US

Now Playing: Will social norms return after prolonged social distancing?

Now Playing: Motorman dead, dozens injured in suspicious Harlem subway fire

Now Playing: Make these 5 choices to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus

Now Playing: Severe weather expected to hit the Midwest

Now Playing: The internet is ‘flipping out’ over father-daughter duo’s cheerleading stunts

Now Playing: Tourism in Southern California at standstill