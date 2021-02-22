Transcript for ‘Is this America?’ officer recalls attack on Capitol

Our rush of people. Lenient on officers force in there where it through. Since. I've never seen anything like it had to be so real I can imagine. What wars light. I would imagine it was like. We had our guns though there are rifles are long guns. And I was on the states. And I'm begin all of these people out there. There are until. They had guns on them. And seeds of people and you can't know who you're looking yet which one is looking gets you NBC milk there with this rifle. My. Buddhas. Unit capital defending the capital. And some power raced seeped into that. You know everybody wants to say that. Who was about politics and everything but it was a large number of people in that crowd. Got to Wear braces. Broken flag poles. Mask. Empty canisters of pepper sprayed. Coleman's. Trump flags. We gained in the rotunda. Just laying there on the floor to refute the rotunda the pinnacle of the these tomorrow Ericsson democracy. And all of this stuff is there. And the quote that's been used in the impeachment trial. Is this America. What's that my friend. Is this America.

