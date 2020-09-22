Transcript for What America owes Native Americans

I think America knows need people a lot of the Miller the old native people everything. We're in a speech. It's been a miracle polish its people. More so let me. It's old its people the truth. As it actually you. What I would like to see you didn't answer this reparations. And service of land that is also. Me an opportunity. Stain on each team. And rule given an opportunity. Show. To stop soluble an important. Our governments are. Since paints and to the federal government existing knowledge. And respect. Kris she. Indigenous people of the slain and even call Arnold I'm from each other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.