-
Now Playing: Delaware senator calls out Lindsey Graham
-
Now Playing: Iowa secretary of state addresses voter safety, postal delay concerns
-
Now Playing: Drive-in theater provides throwback fun for Black community
-
Now Playing: BLM co-founder on #DefundThePolice, Breathe Act
-
Now Playing: Kal Penn has a message for millennials and Gen Z
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton condemns Trump’s handling of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How will Democrats respond to SCOTUS vote?
-
Now Playing: Air Force veteran supports victims of gun violence in her community
-
Now Playing: State of emergency in Louisville as charges possible over Breonna Taylor's death
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Disciplinary investigation for officers in Taylor shooting
-
Now Playing: Cars underwater as Tropical Storm Beta hits Houston
-
Now Playing: Horse airlifted to safety in California
-
Now Playing: Cornell University gives exclusive look at how it has contained COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested for hate crime against Queens jogger
-
Now Playing: How 1 program in Seattle brings farm-fresh food to those in need
-
Now Playing: Louisville Police declare state of emergency
-
Now Playing: President Trump says Supreme Court nominee to be announced by week’s end
-
Now Playing: State of Emergency called ahead of expected Breonna Taylor decision
-
Now Playing: CDC under fire after walking back guidance on how virus spreads