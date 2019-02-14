Transcript for American charged with spying for Iran may have exposed colleagues to danger

Now Monica which is a former air force officer and she's looking at some serious charges. According to this 27 page indictment are saying. The FBI is alleging and that she gave it US secrets to in bond now she was entrusted with the highest level. Of security Clarence available and she was sent to Iran to perform some counter intelligence operation work for them. But before she this defected to Iran she when she did she handed over all the information. And it she even helped Iranian hackers target her colleagues. With spyware now when. Asked why she Erin not asked why she did about one by the if I looked at some tax message that she sent it looks like. They believe her motive is ideological they say that she. Even at one point mention that she might do like snow then. And didn't put her training to good use since that an evil so on there's a lot more information that needs to come around but right now she's still any Ron. And this is fascinating because they say the issue really played. A sum of her American colleagues and potentially grave. Danger just I mean the crazy allegations and in this case now now according to the FBI this is. The information that she let out about the the Pentagon programs a classified pentagon programs that she disclose information about T Iran could cause some serious damage. To our national security so again these aren't light charges. Four other Iranians who were no one's who hacked and her colleagues computers have also been indicted but. It would be using a scene what comes to fruition because again she is still believed to be in Iran and not in the United States or anywhere that she might be extradited back here.

