American receives 1st US-issued passport with 'X' gender designation

Intersex advocate Dana Zzyym speaks out after becoming the first American to receive a U.S.-issued passport with an &ldquo;X&rdquo; gender designation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live