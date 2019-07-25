Transcript for American teen who was wrongfully detained released after 3 weeks: Officials

The value of this smile is something Francisco gonna see ya. Never expected to now. These photos were taken just after he was released from ice custody the Dallas born eighteen year old spent almost a month in a detention center detained. Even though he is eight US citizen. He had. And tonight he's planning to suit in New York in the game the night. So. Pianist he and four friends were traveling to ranger college from his home in Edinburgh last month but at a border checkpoint near about getting past. He was detained Dallas he had had his Texas license his Social Security card and a while it can't be of his birth certificate. But Border Patrol said quote you falsely represented yourself to be a citizen of the United States. And didn't belief. Ayers if they don't get me a benefit I'm Arthel. Gay young many career you know debate was but what is little scared the litany of bullet that it will. They'll OK. Let the let them. Panacea says he shared a room with seventy other people could brush his teeth. And lost at least twenty pounds the conditions were so bad he says he nearly volunteered. To be deport. Yeah. You don't get little. It looked up so moment in an. Soviet army and the look we'll let. It. Appears the inlet. So little give the politically you'll look well if it aren't you look at it really. Ice and Border Patrol told us tonight that down as CEO gave them conflicting reports about his citizenship when stopped. A statement that teen plans to challenge. In court. In doubts by Matt helped.

