Transcript for Will Americans get $2,000 stimulus checks?

It began with a push to raise the value of those stimulus checks being sent to most Americans at 2000 dollars the house has already approved now Democrats are hoping the senate will follow it's a big test for Republicans who may be forced to defy president prompt. Now only on the direct payments but also on a major defense spending bill. Meanwhile president elect Biden is accusing political leaders in the Pentagon of obstructing his transition ABC's Avery harper has the latest from Washington Avery good morning. Good morning all eyes are on the senate today as it remains unclear if it will take up that house passed measure to increase stimulus payments to 2000 dollars. After unemployment benefits lapsed for millions of Americans in just before the government could have shut down. President trump did but lawmakers on both sides of the Iowa had been begging him to do. Signed a government spending bill which included 900 billion dollars in Covert relief program. The president blindly sign. Hope and relief. Bill putting many Americans who needed the money at east. An incredible relief it will mean I won't be dipping into a little bit my settings. Not be able to pay most of my bills and I'm grateful for that. It's unclear when those eligible for the 600 dollar payments may start seeing the checks. In part because of president trumps delay in signing the bill but Treasury Secretary Steve been Nugent suggests it may only take a week or so. The house passing a measure Monday to increase stimulus checks to 2000 dollars. An attempt to meet the president's last minute demands on Monday the house also voted overwhelmingly to override. The president's veto of the national defense authorization act. The senate expected to take up the issue this week. President trump rejected the bill press section that protects social media companies from being liable for what's posted on their platforms. The bill also included a provision that would remain military bases after confederate which the president a post. Meanwhile the trump administration countering president elect Joseph Biden's accusations of obstructing the transition of power we have encountered. Roadblocks were political leadership. The department of defense and the office of management boards it's nothing short of mark view of irresponsibility. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller says the Pentagon's transition efforts quote already surpassed those of recent administrations. With over three weeks ago. Miller saying that 160. Interviews have been conducted and 5000 pages of documents have been shared with the Biden transition. Now overnight the president's tweeting his continued support for increase stimulus payments. Saying that the people have quote suffered enough sources tell ABC that senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will speak from the senate for today that's when we can expect to hear more about how Republicans. Will handle the issue Kenneth. All right Avery harper there in Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.