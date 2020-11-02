Transcript for Angel Stadium memorial held for Altobelli family

A celebration of life at Angel Stadium the amount of love and support we've received these past few weeks has been truly amazing. JJ also belly his sixteen year old sister Lex seat left behind. After their father John their mother Cary and there are thirteen year old sister a list that were killed in a helicopter crash. In Calabasas two weeks ago along with six others including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gionta Elisa and Yana were teammates at mom a sports academy. Elisa is the funniest most kanga I had better and senate sheeting and Colin making her twelve basket. She had passed its music make Mathis. John coached baseball at orange coast college for nearly thirty years winning four state titles with the pirates. Loyalty. Trust. Respect. Work ethic and love. Powerful words. But all to back them up every day father and loyal friend. He always treated me. As if I was his brother. He embraced my family. As if they were heroes Kerry was a force. An incredibly caring woman. That exhibited passion. In all areas of her life I'm incredibly saddened. And devastated by these losses. The legacy you left from continue. On through us. A family is asking in lieu of flowers donations can be made at go find me. Or through the orange coast college Foundation's web site in Anaheim Eileen for Harry ABC seven Eyewitness News.

