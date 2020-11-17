Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Animation shows how a small ship-fired missile intercepted an ICBM
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:14","description":"The small missile is part of a larger system that can defend against North Korean ICBMs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74259795","title":"Animation shows how a small ship-fired missile intercepted an ICBM","url":"/US/video/animation-shows-small-ship-fired-missile-intercepted-icbm-74259795"}