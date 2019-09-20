Transcript for Antonio Brown released by the Patriots

The big breaking news out of the sports world the patriots have now officially released receiver Antonio Brown. The announcement coming just minutes ago Antonio himself tweeting the patriots quote. Thanks for the opportunity for all this coming just after New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Walked off. After questions through a walk out of questions at. After so many questions about his embattled receiver during a press availability earlier today. Belichick as you see their cut short his regular media availability just kind of left the scene. Yesterday a second woman accused brown of sexual misconduct. Despite the allegations Browne though is still expected to play when the patriots face the jets it.

