Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The lasting impact of landing on the moon

More
How Apollo 11 changed the course of human history.
3:33 | 07/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The lasting impact of landing on the moon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"How Apollo 11 changed the course of human history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64226304","title":"Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The lasting impact of landing on the moon","url":"/US/video/apollo-11-50th-anniversary-lasting-impact-landing-moon-64226304"}