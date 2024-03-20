Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments after blocking a Texas law that would have allowed state law enforcement to arrest and deport migrants they suspect of being undocumented.

March 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live