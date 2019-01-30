Transcript for Arctic air brings heavy lake-effect snow to Michigan and western NY

Right now we're in the middle Blake saint Clair this is one of the biggest shipping routes of the Great Lakes and the ice is still think god here it looks like an article not a single boat out here it's just too dangerous. We're with the US Coast Guard on northern ice cutters that the Moro bay and they've Barnett got your shows just how thick the ice is. How about thanks to ten inches and right now it saved up Russell walk out here you should never knew this world course with the Coast Guard rescue team just to be. Safe but it is wild out here ice everywhere you look negative fifty degrees what they're telling us and out of voted site. Britney Spears live along the coast to Detroit on bond elements.

