Transcript for Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes

The bill bans trans gender females from playing on any girls team from kindergarten to college. Athletes who sexual orientation is challenged a required to submit a test to determine gender this regime. Actually gives no specific protections. For. Privacy the bill's sponsor is representative Nancy Bartow a Phoenix bardo rejects the notion that legislation discriminate. It's what we're doing is were just. Making sure that this student. Is what the sex of the student yes Jennifer Brown watch the debate from the gallery her daughter is a transgender athletes. Earlier brown attended a rally calling on lawmakers to kill the bill I don't understand. I honestly don't understand Mikey it. He's a kid. She's a girl you look at it today she's a girl in the house Republicans rule albeit by the slimmest of margins. The hard fought gains of women. And to allow them to. Express their. Agency and participating. In a fair. And competitive manner. Opposition to the bill grew steadily throughout the session from the LG BTQ community to business leaders. The governor's speaker and senate president received a letter signed a 200 business owners. Warning of economic ramifications. If the transgender bill became law this is not an Arizona problem. We do not need this airs on a solution.

