Transcript for Arizona man survives fall down a mine shaft

It was an amazing tale of survival for one Arizona man after he fell into an abandoned mine shaft he fought through injuries dehydration and rattlesnakes. Before anyone found him and calls for health. After spending three days trapped 100 feet underground John Waddell is lucky to be alive this morning. A five straight down there are new loan from god. Ladell plummeting into this abandoned gold mine while he was lowering himself into the pit with ropes. It was like oh free fall for another fifteen feet. The fault leading law Dell with broken bones and no way to escape or didn't know anyone was coming for me. From dog the pit just eight feet wide and treacherous Lee deep. Why Dell didn't know of anyone would be able to find him and yelling and screaming. Nor trying to get attention. And after days without food or water a new threat descended in the darkness. I look up their nerves rattled me. Coming down. I pulled up the spirit insured beat norm was rove think I killed them out one. Miraculously. Nearly 72 hours later help finally arrived I broke down. The historic crime hours later he would be free and now why Dell is safely recovering at the hospital. What Dell is expected to make a full recovery but says it might be time to find a new hobby. As for the man without you think it was yeah it was actually a friend who went looking for lockdown after he failed to come home for some of its.

